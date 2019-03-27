image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional
Sai Pallavi's cute expressions will make your day!

entertainment

Sai Pallavi's cute expressions will make your day!

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   March 27 2019, 6.09 pm
back
Sai PallaviSai pallavi imagesSai pallavi photoshootTrending In South
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Thalaivi director Vijay and Sai Pallavi got hitched secretly?

Athiran: Sai Pallavi’s Mollywood comeback to hit the screens on this date!

Superstar Upendra follows Sai Pallavi in refusing Mahesh Babu's next project!