Wednesday, September 19th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Thugs of Hindostan
Donald Trump
Stormy Daniels
Drake
Arijit Singh
Mika Singh
United Nations
Emmy 2018
Kangana Ranaut
Soni Razdan
Rihanna
Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Ariana Grande
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Swathi Reddy and Vikas' wedding snaps are picture perfect
Darshana Devi
September 19 2018, 3.03 pm
back
Entertainment
photos
Picture this
regional
Swathi Reddy
Vikas
next
Chiyaan Vikram does a Kamal Haasan in new short film
ALSO READ
Manmarziyaan: I offer a genuine apology, says Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments
Abhishek Bachchan wants star-kids to have a 'normal childhood', but Aaradhya seems to be enjoying
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor royally snubbed Karan Johar!