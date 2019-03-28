Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Regional
10
/
10
entertainment
Young director Karthik Subbaraj is a happy man after the resounding success of his Petta with Superstar Rajinikanth
In Com Staff
March 28 2019, 6.20 pm
back
Karthik Subbaraj
Karthik Subbaraj success
Prabhu Deva
Rajinikanth
Trending In South
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Here are all the latest updates on Superstar Rajinikanth’s next with AR Murugadoss!
Suriya surprises GV Prakash with a flower bouquet and a handwritten letter!
Is Shah Rukh Khan signing Thalapathy 63? Here’s the truth!
Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flamboyant, yet delightful watch
O Baby: Actor Jagapathi Babu to play a special role in this Samantha starrer
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Yuvraj Singh departs after a brief cameo
ALSO READ
Superstar Rajinikanth's meeting with popular Chennai theatre owner Rakesh Gowthaman goes viral!
Dhanush becomes a thief for his next film with Durai Senthilkumar
Petta and Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj turns 36 years, fans pour their wishes on Twitter