Sara Ali Khan has 'nothing to wear' and we ain't complaining

Photo | August 09, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Abhishek Singh
Sara Ali Khan was recently papped outsid a salon.
Sara stepped out wearing the caption 'nothing to wear'. Post her mostly ethnic stints, this one was casually refreshing.
Also, for a change, the actress acknowledged the shutterbugs and smiled.
Sara is all set to take Bollywood by storm with Simmba and Kedarnath, in coming days.
Dosen't this remind you of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om?
