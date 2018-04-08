home/

Saif Ali Khan back to business in Mumbai

Photo | April 07, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan is back in business after acquittal in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
1/3

Saif Ali Khan is back in business after acquittal in 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

He was acquitted along with Hum Saath-Sathe Hai co-stars Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu while prime accused Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail.
2/3

He was acquitted along with Hum Saath-Sathe Hai co-stars Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu while prime accused Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail.

The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio being his usual self.
3/3

The actor was spotted at a dubbing studio being his usual self.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos