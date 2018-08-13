home/

Sridevi's birth anniversary: A perfect mother to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Photo | August 13, 2018 09:27 AM IST | Nikita Thakkar
A void that cannot be filled, Sridevi's untimely death left everyone shattered.
1/8

It's her 55th birth anniversary today and in her remembrance, here are some pictures of late Sridevi with her daughters.
2/8

The first female superstar of Indian cinema was the closest to her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
3/8

Ever since they were born, Sridevi dedicated all her time to take care of them.
4/8

She left behind her Bollywood career soon after Janhvi was born and embraced motherhood with open arms.
5/8

It's her charm that has rubbed off on her daughters and will lead them on the path of their success.
6/8

Janhvi has already kicked off her Bollywood journey with Dhadak, an event that Sridevi waited for so long but could not be alive to witness.
7/8

For Khushi and Janhvi, their Amma will always be close to them in the form of fond memories.
8/8

