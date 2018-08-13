Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Sridevi's birth anniversary: A perfect mother to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Photo | August 13, 2018 09:27 AM IST |
Nikita Thakkar
1
/8
A void that cannot be filled, Sridevi's untimely death left everyone shattered.
2
/8
It's her 55th birth anniversary today and in her remembrance, here are some pictures of late Sridevi with her daughters.
3
/8
The first female superstar of Indian cinema was the closest to her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
4
/8
Ever since they were born, Sridevi dedicated all her time to take care of them.
5
/8
She left behind her Bollywood career soon after Janhvi was born and embraced motherhood with open arms.
6
/8
It's her charm that has rubbed off on her daughters and will lead them on the path of their success.
7
/8
Janhvi has already kicked off her Bollywood journey with Dhadak, an event that Sridevi waited for so long but could not be alive to witness.
8
/8
For Khushi and Janhvi, their Amma will always be close to them in the form of fond memories.
trending
Now
Exclusive: How did Vignesh Shivn come onboard to direct Kolamaavu Kokila’s promo videos? The director answers!
Dabangg 3: Mouni Roy to get wooed by Salman Khan? The actress answers
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar confirms that he is a part of the film
Anushka Sharma defends her front row presence in BCCI image
Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account and Batwoman is the reason!
Sui Dhaaga – Made in India trailer explores the rural spirit but fails to stand out
Nepotism haunts Karan Johar again but he has a savage reply
Is Meghan Markle preggers? Her mother's UK move suggests so!
Did Sania Mirza marry Shoaib Malik to foster Indo-Pak relations? Here’s her reply
Sara Ali Khan refuses to part with her ethnic game on her birthday
Sridevi’s birth anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor honours her mother with this throwback picture
Bharat: Salman Khan walks hand-in-hand on the streets of Malta with the love of his life
Javed Akhtar slams a twitter troll who tried to mock him
Donald Trump calls Omarosa a 'lowlife' after she calls him a racist
Mural of the story: Sridevi is now a piece of art in this Mumbai bylane
Star cyclist Jan Ullrich held for assaulting a prostitute
Patanjali MD Balkrishna’s ‘fakebook’ account holder checks into jail
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t smoke cigarettes, he EATS them
Déjà Woo: Travis Scott gifts Kylie Jenner a palace on wheels on her 21st birthday
Exclusive: Karthi's Kadai Kutty Singam storms past the Rs 50 crore mark in TN!
12YearsOfKANK: Karan Johar and Farah Khan’s crazy banter on social media cannot be missed!
Airport diaries: Bipasha Basu doesn't seem to be in the mood to bid hubby Karan Singh Grover goodbye
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!
Kanye West’s intimate revelation will make you gasp!
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 05:16 PM IST
Rani Mukerji hoists the Tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne!
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:41 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan refuses to part with her ethnic game on her birthday
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 06:14 PM IST
Airport diaries: Bipasha Basu doesn't seem to be in the mood to bid hubby Karan Singh Grover goodbye
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 11:39 AM IST
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 12:02 AM IST
Kalki Koechlin's latest avatar will make you stop and stare
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:33 PM IST
En route home! Deepika Padukone gearing up for the grand wedding?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 PM IST
Anushka Sharma’s post-gym face will make you ask ‘why so serious’?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 AM IST
Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 11:49 PM IST
Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi girls Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha are acing the style game!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has 'nothing to wear' and we ain't complaining
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:09 PM IST
After Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:57 PM IST
Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have a tea party of their own
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:55 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha glitters, winks and sashays down the ramp in black
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 03:55 PM IST
Under my umbrella: Hrithik Roshan tries hard to guard his Super 30 look
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 12:29 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings out her wild side on a dinner date
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 10:18 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's all-white outfit is classic treat
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:22 PM IST
Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza, and Gayatri and keep BFF Sonali Bendre’s book club going
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 08:41 PM IST
Crowd-puller Ranveer Singh does a Simmba with a twist!
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 11:31 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: Twelve pictures of DMK chief that you've probably missed
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:53 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: DMK chief’s rare and unseen pictures
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 10:34 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra’s sans-ring stint continues to grab eyeballs
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:57 PM IST
Men in Black! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are twinning and winning at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain snapped again, what’s cooking lady?