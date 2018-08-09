home/

Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza, and Gayatri and keep BFF Sonali Bendre’s book club going

Photo | August 08, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Debanu Das
Sonali Bendre is undergoing cancer treatment, but her friends cannot forget her.
1/5

Sonali Bendre is undergoing cancer treatment, but her friends cannot forget her.

The trio gave an ode to Sonali at her book club. Besides being an actor, Sonali is also an author.
2/5

The trio gave an ode to Sonali at her book club. Besides being an actor, Sonali is also an author.

In her blue and white striped shirt and white trousers, Gayatri oozed sophistication.
3/5

In her blue and white striped shirt and white trousers, Gayatri oozed sophistication.

Dia kept things simple with a maroon shirt and jeans.
4/5

Dia kept things simple with a maroon shirt and jeans.

Sussanne kept the balance with a casual tee, striped trousers, and high heels.
5/5

Sussanne kept the balance with a casual tee, striped trousers, and high heels.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos