Sunday, September 16th 2018
English
entertainment
Bigg Boss 12: Here's who made it inside the house
Almas Khateeb
September 16 2018, 5.49 pm
Anup Jalota
Bigg Boss 12
Dipika Kakar
Jasleen Matharu
Karanveer Bohra
Nehha Pendse
Salman Khan
Shristy Rode
Sree Santh
