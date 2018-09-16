image
Sunday, September 16th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12: Here's who made it inside the house

entertainment

Bigg Boss 12: Here's who made it inside the house

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   September 16 2018, 5.49 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 12Dipika KakarJasleen MatharuKaranveer BohraNehha PendseSalman KhanShristy RodeSree Santh
nextExclusive: Soori's stunning 6-pack makes Sivakarthikeyan swell with pride
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan glitters in his very expensive jacket

Bigg Boss 12 Salman Khan Episode 1 Live Updates: Welcome to the ‘House’ party

Bigg Boss 12: Singer Anup Jalota preps to impress the house