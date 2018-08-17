home/

Fake or real: When Television babes went under the knife, quite evidently!

Photo | August 16, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
The world of glam and glitter is beautiful but a different beast altogether. To fit in the larger-than-life Television industry, TV stars are faced with pressures of varied kinds. The most prominent one being that of so-called beauty standards. And one way to meet the standard is through surgery.
While most stars do it hush-hush, Aashka Goradia has opened up about it. Her lip enhancement job is evident and she’s in no mood to hide it either. “I wanted to do something to my face, and that’s my choice,” she told Mumbai Mirror
Gold actress Mouni Roy started her career with TV serials and a comparison of her face then and now will reveal the difference. So, yep, the pout is unnatural.
• Nia Sharma, Asia’s second sexiest woman did not look like this when she stepped foot into the industry. A look at her old pictures strongly suggests she has gone under the knife to look wow.
Rashami Desai started her career as a naturally-beautiful looking actress and her sexiness has gone up a few notches, courtesy a lip job.
On her show The Khan Sisters, Gauhar Khan admitted to have had surgery to look fabulous. It’s amply visible.
This Telly babe is said to have struggled with confidence at the start if her career, but Shama Sikander dealt with it through surgeries. The transformation is obvious.
