Mouni Roy's back-to-the-bay dinner date is a gothic cape affair

Photo | July 31, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Darshana Devi
The actress was seen at a café in Bandra on Sunday night with her friend Sanjeeda Shaikh.
Keeping it simple, she chose a plain black short dress for her date-night. But we couldn't keep our eyes off that cape. What a goth affair!
Sanjeeda dazzled in a blue kurti, paired with rugged jeans and glittering scandals. Oh and the long earrings just added to her beauty!
