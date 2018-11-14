image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Telly actress Kavita Kaushik's hot yoga bod will make you sweat in winters

entertainment

Telly actress Kavita Kaushik's hot yoga bod will make you sweat in winters

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 14 2018, 3.05 pm
back
Beach bodyEntertainmentGoalsKavita KaushikTelevision ActressTelevsionworkoutYoga
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

This children’s day we take a look at star kids who are as popular as their parents

Sarkar's phenomenal first week report at the TN box office

Game Of Thrones' season 8: Winter is coming, this time in April