Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Stan Lee
Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone
Rahul Gandhi
Sonali Bendre
Shah Rukh Khan
Gerard Butler
Thugs Of Hindostan
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Telly actress Kavita Kaushik's hot yoga bod will make you sweat in winters
Divya Ramnani
November 14 2018, 3.05 pm
back
Beach body
Entertainment
Goals
Kavita Kaushik
Television Actress
Televsion
workout
Yoga
next
Sarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ
This children’s day we take a look at star kids who are as popular as their parents
Sarkar's phenomenal first week report at the TN box office
Game Of Thrones' season 8: Winter is coming, this time in April