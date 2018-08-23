home/

The only Indian from Harry Potter franchise ties the knot!

Photo | August 23, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Remember actress Afshan Azad, the Indian girl who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter franchise? Well, she got married to her fiancé Nabil Kazi on Sunday.
The wedding called for a Harry Potter reunion as stars such as Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang and Bonnie Wright, who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley in the series attended her reception party.
And here's a picture of the actress in a yellow traditional attire glowing and how on the day of her sangeet!
Look at the bride with a wide smile on her face!
This is from the lady's Instagram where she’s wishing her fans Eid. It was her first Eid as a married woman!
Not just the desi way, Afshan had a Catholic wedding as well. We are loving the makeup there. So pretty!
And in case you want to see Afshan's mister, looking suvae in a black suit. Congratulations to the couple!
