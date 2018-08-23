Home
The only Indian from Harry Potter franchise ties the knot!
Photo | August 23, 2018 01:31 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/7
Remember actress Afshan Azad, the Indian girl who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter franchise? Well, she got married to her fiancé Nabil Kazi on Sunday.
2
/7
The wedding called for a Harry Potter reunion as stars such as Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang and Bonnie Wright, who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley in the series attended her reception party.
3
/7
And here's a picture of the actress in a yellow traditional attire glowing and how on the day of her sangeet!
4
/7
Look at the bride with a wide smile on her face!
5
/7
This is from the lady's Instagram where she’s wishing her fans Eid. It was her first Eid as a married woman!
6
/7
Not just the desi way, Afshan had a Catholic wedding as well. We are loving the makeup there. So pretty!
7
/7
And in case you want to see Afshan's mister, looking suvae in a black suit. Congratulations to the couple!
