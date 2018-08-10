home/

Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami

Photo | August 10, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Baahubali’s success has coaxed Netflix to come with its own original series which will be called Baahubali: Before the Beginning and will be a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Based on the book, The Rise of Sivagami, it will explore the story of Sivagami and the rise of the Mahishmati empire. We’re all extremely anxious and excited to know how this pans out. We decided to come up with some names that could fit the role of Queen Sivagami in Baahubali: Before the Beginning.
1/11

Baahubali’s success has coaxed Netflix to come with its own original series which will be called Baahubali: Before the Beginning and will be a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Based on the book, The Rise of Sivagami, it will explore the story of Sivagami and the rise of the Mahishmati empire. We’re all extremely anxious and excited to know how this pans out. We decided to come up with some names that could fit the role of Queen Sivagami in Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier does all the talking with her expressive eyes and her radiant smile. She is barely 19, but with her expressive face, she can metamorphose into the richness of Queen Sivagami.
2/11

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier does all the talking with her expressive eyes and her radiant smile. She is barely 19, but with her expressive face, she can metamorphose into the richness of Queen Sivagami.

Kajal Aggarwal’s a popular actress down South and also a known name in Bollywood. With those beautiful eyes, tall frame, she can transform to become a young Sivagami.
3/11

Kajal Aggarwal’s a popular actress down South and also a known name in Bollywood. With those beautiful eyes, tall frame, she can transform to become a young Sivagami.

Known as the ‘Queen of Kollywood’, Nayanthara’s acting prowess and rich fan following make her an eligible entry in this list.
4/11

Known as the ‘Queen of Kollywood’, Nayanthara’s acting prowess and rich fan following make her an eligible entry in this list.

A recipient of several awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mostly been a part of hero-centric movies, so this shift, could well give her a lead character that she totally deserves.
5/11

A recipient of several awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mostly been a part of hero-centric movies, so this shift, could well give her a lead character that she totally deserves.

The glam doll of South cinema, Hansika Motwani has been working in movies since her childhood. Getting into the shoes of a young Sivagami will be a welcome change and the audiences too will get to see a different side to the bubbly actress.
6/11

The glam doll of South cinema, Hansika Motwani has been working in movies since her childhood. Getting into the shoes of a young Sivagami will be a welcome change and the audiences too will get to see a different side to the bubbly actress.

Nithya Menon has portrayed vivid characters throughout her filmy career and continues enthralling the audience with her powerhouse performances. So, she can easily pull of the magnificence of Queen Sivagami in the series.
7/11

Nithya Menon has portrayed vivid characters throughout her filmy career and continues enthralling the audience with her powerhouse performances. So, she can easily pull of the magnificence of Queen Sivagami in the series.

From a rustic belle to a refuge girl and a romantic, Parvathy has done it all and earned accolades. Her B-Town debut Qarib Qarib Singlle didn’t fare well, but earned her praises. Her smart features and her strong acting chops qualify her to play the character of Sivagami.
8/11

From a rustic belle to a refuge girl and a romantic, Parvathy has done it all and earned accolades. Her B-Town debut Qarib Qarib Singlle didn’t fare well, but earned her praises. Her smart features and her strong acting chops qualify her to play the character of Sivagami.

National Award winning actress Priyamani has hit a few roadblocks in her career, but is a sought-after name in South cinema. Her girl-next-door image could get an instant makeover if the makers get her on-board.
9/11

National Award winning actress Priyamani has hit a few roadblocks in her career, but is a sought-after name in South cinema. Her girl-next-door image could get an instant makeover if the makers get her on-board.

This budding actress from South cinema, Amala Paul bears striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone and has been slowly winning the hearts of her fans with her sweet performances. She can make for adorable face as the powerful Queen Sivagami.
10/11

This budding actress from South cinema, Amala Paul bears striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone and has been slowly winning the hearts of her fans with her sweet performances. She can make for adorable face as the powerful Queen Sivagami.

Not quite the popular face yet, Catherine Tresa’s a young model-actress trying to get a foothold in the industry. Her towering personality and charming looks coupled with her good performances can make her a good fit for the role of Queen Sivagami.
11/11

Not quite the popular face yet, Catherine Tresa’s a young model-actress trying to get a foothold in the industry. Her towering personality and charming looks coupled with her good performances can make her a good fit for the role of Queen Sivagami.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos