Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami
Photo | August 10, 2018 10:24 AM IST |
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/11
Baahubali’s success has coaxed Netflix to come with its own original series which will be called Baahubali: Before the Beginning and will be a prequel to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Based on the book, The Rise of Sivagami, it will explore the story of Sivagami and the rise of the Mahishmati empire. We’re all extremely anxious and excited to know how this pans out. We decided to come up with some names that could fit the role of Queen Sivagami in Baahubali: Before the Beginning.
2
/11
Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier does all the talking with her expressive eyes and her radiant smile. She is barely 19, but with her expressive face, she can metamorphose into the richness of Queen Sivagami.
3
/11
Kajal Aggarwal’s a popular actress down South and also a known name in Bollywood. With those beautiful eyes, tall frame, she can transform to become a young Sivagami.
4
/11
Known as the ‘Queen of Kollywood’, Nayanthara’s acting prowess and rich fan following make her an eligible entry in this list.
5
/11
A recipient of several awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mostly been a part of hero-centric movies, so this shift, could well give her a lead character that she totally deserves.
6
/11
The glam doll of South cinema, Hansika Motwani has been working in movies since her childhood. Getting into the shoes of a young Sivagami will be a welcome change and the audiences too will get to see a different side to the bubbly actress.
7
/11
Nithya Menon has portrayed vivid characters throughout her filmy career and continues enthralling the audience with her powerhouse performances. So, she can easily pull of the magnificence of Queen Sivagami in the series.
8
/11
From a rustic belle to a refuge girl and a romantic, Parvathy has done it all and earned accolades. Her B-Town debut Qarib Qarib Singlle didn’t fare well, but earned her praises. Her smart features and her strong acting chops qualify her to play the character of Sivagami.
9
/11
National Award winning actress Priyamani has hit a few roadblocks in her career, but is a sought-after name in South cinema. Her girl-next-door image could get an instant makeover if the makers get her on-board.
10
/11
This budding actress from South cinema, Amala Paul bears striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone and has been slowly winning the hearts of her fans with her sweet performances. She can make for adorable face as the powerful Queen Sivagami.
11
/11
Not quite the popular face yet, Catherine Tresa’s a young model-actress trying to get a foothold in the industry. Her towering personality and charming looks coupled with her good performances can make her a good fit for the role of Queen Sivagami.
trending
Now
Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu: Sonakshi Sinha shines, quite literally, in the recreated Helen number
Sui Dhaaga poster: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are tailor-made for each other
Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami
Indian team served most mouth-watering dishes at Lord’s
Ranveer Singh raises the bar with his prep for ‘83
Sara Khan gets trolled, yet again! See why
After ‘Thug’ Aamir Khan, Salman Khan makes a Maltese move
Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor light up a dull Batti Gul Meter Chalu poster
Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut has a Ranveer Singh connection and it will surely surprise you
When Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh took their Padmaavat roles too seriously
Should you travel to the Andamans? Let Surveen Chawla answer that!
Mohanlal as a shape shifter in Odiyan?
Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali bring Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone together?
Karisma Kapoor to step into the digital arena by acting in a web series?
Chennai schedule on cards for Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj's next
Sidharth Malhotra’s tell-tale blush gives him away as he denies relationship rumours
Arjun Tendulkar gets India call? Well almost
Sushma Swaraj tops the wit list with this volcanic reply
Different times and different women, Kamal Haasan likes variety
Harivansh Singh: Journey from a meager 500 rupees salary to Deputy Chairman at Rajya Sabha
Guess who Suriya will be playing in NGK!
Kamariya song: Nora Fatehi’s sexy moves may impress, but Rajkummar steals the show again
Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: The superstar has aced the art of ruling the box-office!
Emoji-war! Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Twitter banter will crack you up
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 11:49 PM IST
Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi girls Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha are acing the style game!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has 'nothing to wear' and we ain't complaining
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:09 PM IST
After Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:57 PM IST
Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have a tea party of their own
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:55 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha glitters, winks and sashays down the ramp in black
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 03:55 PM IST
Under my umbrella: Hrithik Roshan tries hard to guard his Super 30 look
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 12:29 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan brings out her wild side on a dinner date
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 10:18 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor's all-white outfit is classic treat
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:22 PM IST
Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza, and Gayatri and keep BFF Sonali Bendre’s book club going
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 11:31 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: Twelve pictures of DMK chief that you've probably missed
facebook
twitter
August 08, 2018 09:53 AM IST
M Karunanidhi: DMK chief’s rare and unseen pictures
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 10:34 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra’s sans-ring stint continues to grab eyeballs
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:57 PM IST
Men in Black! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are twinning and winning at the airport
facebook
twitter
August 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain snapped again, what’s cooking lady?
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 08:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sparkled like a gem in this Emerald number!
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 05:39 PM IST
It was Daddy Aayush Sharma's trailer debut but Ahil Sharma stole the show
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 03:49 PM IST
Prince of the Strings: Taimur Ali Khan playing badminton is here to beat your Monday blues
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 09:59 AM IST
Aryan Khan looks thirsty but saves the day with this act
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 10:30 PM IST
Shweta Bachchan Nanda just introduced us to her son and it's a YASS from us
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 09:22 PM IST
Sunny Leone's little boys are double dose of joy
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 08:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan ups her style game with this trendy post-yoga outfit
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 07:44 PM IST
Aaradhya Bachchan is a mommy’s girl and here’s proof!
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 07:25 PM IST
Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s little monster Yug teases the paps at the airport