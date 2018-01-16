home/

Tamannaah Bhatia hangs with friends in Mumbai

Photo | January 16, 2018 11:49 AM IST | in.com staff
Tamannaah rose to prominence after acting in the Baahubali franchise.
1/4

She acted in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, a Hindi movie, in 2005, when she was 15 years old. Thereon, she worked predominantly in Telugu and Tamil films.
2/4

She is the first India actress to be nominated at Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress.
3/4

Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu movie Naa Nuvve.
4/4

