With a trip to Kashmir, Jennifer Winget welcomes the new year with love, gratitude and lot of snow!

As the old year comes to an end, many of us pack our bags and head to a refreshing trip. After all, you should bring a joyful end to the existing year and begin the new one on a harmonius note! Actors, who are over-occupied with their schedules most of the times, are no exception. Most of B-townies as well as TV actors were far away from home during the New Year's so even little family time is much appreciated. So to celebrate new year's, TV actor Jennifer Winget traveled to Kashmir, the heaven on earth and she was accompanied by her parents, her brother, sister-in-law and her nephew.

When accompanied by dear ones, holidays become super fun. Right? Jennifer shared a bunch of awesome pictures on social media. From soaking in the beauty of a snowy Kashmir, rolling on the ice to hopping the streets in her stylist winter wear, she certainly had a good time. Jennifer, who played an adorable Zoya in her show Bepannah, won plenty of love and accolades. Her previous show Bayhadh was quite a success as well, and she barely took a break. Jennifer had totally earned this trip!

In an older interview, she had revealed she receives film offers in plentiful. We also hear that she is considering a couple of projects down South but nothing is final as of yet.