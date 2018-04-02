home/

Yami Gautam walks like a princess at the Bombay Times Fashion Week

Photo | April 02, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Manav Manglani
Kaabil actress Yami Gautam walked the ramp on the third and final day of the Bombay Times Fashion Week.
1/4

Yami looked like a princess as she turned showstopper for designer brand Kalki.
2/4

3/4

4/4

