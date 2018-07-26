home/

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport look needs to be bookmarked ASAP!

Photo | July 26, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Kareena Kapoor Khan was a sure-cut fashionable package at the airport today. Wearing a white captioned tee with track pants and reflectors, the yummy mummy made us go wow!
But the most interesting part of Bebo’s look was her hairdo which was neatly done in a bun.
We love Kareena’s look for its basic and comfort quotient. As always, she made heads turn.
