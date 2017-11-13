Air India trolls Indigo following assault on passenger

Following the recent viral video showing an Indigo staff beating up a passenger, several airlines trolled the aircraft carrier. As is the trend in social media, other users too followed suit. The footage of the staff restraining a man from boarding the shuttle bus caused a huge uproar online with #BoycottIndigo dominating Twitter trends.

The video, shot at the Delhi airport by a staff of Indigo airlines, shows a furious passenger screaming “How dare you!" as he is manhandled and physically prevented from boarding a coach to the terminal after his plane landed in Delhi on October 15.

According to reports, Rajeev Katiyal, the victim said that he was waiting for a bus to take him to the terminal after his plane from Chennai landed, when an IndiGo employee shouted at him in a very rude manner.

Reports also mention that the employee shooting the video was fired and the other two who were seen on the video were issued warning notices. Indigo chief Aditya Ghosh had offered his "personal apologies", saying "this does not reflect our culture."

While Twitterati kept it to trolling the popular airline, its rivals spotted a marketing opportunity. Air India posted two tweets, accompanied with photos.

With Air India going ahead, an advertisement industry tracking portal Mad Over Marketing (MOM) dragged Jet Airways into the controversy when it created an illustration with Jet Airways logo captioned "We beat our competition, not you". Jet Airways later released a statement calling the creative distasteful. It said: Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline.​