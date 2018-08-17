Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 5 times the late legend’s poetry hit us hard
Photo | August 16, 2018 10:35 PM IST |
Kadambari Srivastava
1
/8
Seldom do we come across a statesman like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Much to our sadness, the legend passed away on Thursday, at the age of 93.
2
/8
But not just a politician, he was a prolific poet as well, and here are a few of the many gems that he has left behind.
3
/8
Daanv par sab kuch laga hai, ruk nahi sakte; Toot sakte hain magar hum jhuk nahi sakte.
4
/8
Kya haar mein, kya jeet mein, kinchit nahi bhaybheet main; kartavya path par jo mile, yeh bhi sahi wo bhi sahi.
5
/8
Do din mile udhaar mein, ghanton ke vyapaar mein kshan kshan ka hisab lun, ya nidhishsesh lutaun main.
6
/8
Maut ki umar kya hai, do pal bhi nahin, zindagi silsila, aajkal ki nahin.
7
/8
Toote hue sapno ki kaun sune siski, anuttar ki cheer vyatha palkon pe thithki, haar nahi manunga, haar nahi manunga.
8
/8
Rest in peace, sir. Your void will forever be felt, not just in the war and peace of politics, but also in the world of words.
trending
Now
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s bitter battle for kids continues, here’s the latest update
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, rescued in an aluminum vessel in Kerala floods!
Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring, here’s what it costs
Anubhav Sinha milks Mulk for publicity, takes a U-turn post controversy
Ted Talks India's second season to have some impressive speakers, and of course SRK too
Varun Dhawan drops huge hint about working with dad David Dhawan again!
Hindi remake of Kill Bill has been announced, is Kareena Kapoor Khan listening?
Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood
Tiger Shroff and 6 Pack Band 2.0 come together to break these barriers
Can Mini Mathur thaw the cold war between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan?
Sorry boys! Ananya Panday is taken by this young entrepreneur
Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer expresses gratitude for support
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye from Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s cute chemistry is on point
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma could have been BFFs but guess who played party pooper
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!
Aamir Khan confesses how he fell for Kiran Rao but we tell you the whole story
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sneak peek into the nawab's 48th birthday bash
Manto: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer catches the desired spirit of rebel
Sara Ali Khan debuts on Instagram, à la Janhvi Kapoor?
Independence Day 2018: Five power-packed slogans from our freedom fighters
Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day wish comes in last, but is not the least
Hallaa from Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan's love song breaks apart yet renders whole
Happy Independence Day: Ranveer Singh flags off celebrations in style
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 05:40 PM IST
Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 04:54 PM IST
Independence Day 2018: Celebrities uphold the spirit of freedom, remember martyrs
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:07 PM IST
Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday
facebook
twitter
May 03, 2018 09:13 PM IST
Bollywood makes its presence felt at the National Awards
facebook
twitter
March 26, 2018 10:50 AM IST
Ambani family along with son Akash's fiancée Shloka Mehta at Siddhivinayak
facebook
twitter
March 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST
Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Smriti Irani inaugurate FICCI Frames
facebook
twitter
February 05, 2018 01:08 PM IST
Forbes India 30 Under 30: Check out India's young and fearless
facebook
twitter
January 12, 2018 11:08 AM IST
ISRO Launches 100th satellite today: Here's the PSLV launch in pictures
facebook
twitter
November 26, 2017 12:56 PM IST
Miss World Manushi Chhillar returns back to India after winning the title
facebook
twitter
November 09, 2017 10:31 PM IST
Air India trolls Indigo following assault on passenger
facebook
twitter
October 31, 2017 01:21 PM IST
Chinese media reports digging 1,000km tunnel to divert Brahmaputra waters; Beijing denies
facebook
twitter
October 20, 2017 02:32 PM IST
Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa against posting photos on Facebook, Whatsapp
facebook
twitter
October 03, 2017 02:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli In Mumbai To Team Up With Aamir Khan For Diwali Show
facebook
twitter
September 18, 2017 10:56 AM IST
Blast Rocks London Underground
facebook
twitter
January 19, 2016 10:52 AM IST
Bigg Boss 9, Day 98 Recap: Rochelle voted the hottest in the task!
facebook
twitter
July 02, 2015 04:00 PM IST
Yami Gautam - Natural Beauty
facebook
twitter
June 09, 2015 05:02 PM IST
Tina Ahuja - Dabboo Ratnani Shoot Exclusive Images
facebook
twitter
May 11, 2015 03:03 PM IST
Actress Tanisha Singh exotic summer holiday
facebook
twitter
May 11, 2015 02:32 PM IST
Hollywood Actress Natalia Janoszek in Bollywood movie "Flame"
facebook
twitter
July 14, 2014 07:21 PM IST
Shifanjali Rao's sexy farewell to FIFA
facebook
twitter
June 03, 2014 05:47 PM IST
Chitrangada performs at CEAT Cricket Rating Awards
facebook
twitter
April 01, 2014 06:07 PM IST
Movie stars contesting in Elections 2014
facebook
twitter
February 26, 2014 11:40 AM IST
Toon of the day: February 26, 2013