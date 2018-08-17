home/

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 5 times the late legend’s poetry hit us hard

Photo | August 16, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Kadambari Srivastava
Seldom do we come across a statesman like Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Much to our sadness, the legend passed away on Thursday, at the age of 93.
But not just a politician, he was a prolific poet as well, and here are a few of the many gems that he has left behind.
Daanv par sab kuch laga hai, ruk nahi sakte; Toot sakte hain magar hum jhuk nahi sakte.
Kya haar mein, kya jeet mein, kinchit nahi bhaybheet main; kartavya path par jo mile, yeh bhi sahi wo bhi sahi.
Do din mile udhaar mein, ghanton ke vyapaar mein kshan kshan ka hisab lun, ya nidhishsesh lutaun main.
Maut ki umar kya hai, do pal bhi nahin, zindagi silsila, aajkal ki nahin.
Toote hue sapno ki kaun sune siski, anuttar ki cheer vyatha palkon pe thithki, haar nahi manunga, haar nahi manunga.
Rest in peace, sir. Your void will forever be felt, not just in the war and peace of politics, but also in the world of words.
