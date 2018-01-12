Home
ISRO Launches 100th satellite today: Heres the PSLV launch in pictures
Photo | January 12, 2018 11:08 AM IST |
in.com staff
1
/8
Indian space agency ISRO's 100th mission, the PSLV-C40 took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The lift-off was postponed by a minute from 9:28 am as there was fear of collision due to space debris. The last launch of IRNSS-1H - India's first privately built satellite -- on August 31, 2017 had failed but this 42nd flight of the PSLV was a success. The surveillance satellite from the "Cartosat 2" series will keep watch on India's hostile neighbors. Here are other facts.
2
/8
PSLV carried 30 satellites. Two from India and 28 satellites from six countries including Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
3
/8
The satellites will be launched in two orbits. Thirty of the satellites will be launched in an orbit 550 km about, and one 359-km above the Earth.
4
/8
This will be done through the multiple burn technology where the rocket's engine will be switched off and then switched on to control its height.
5
/8
The whole process will take 2 hours 21 minutes -- the longest so far. The 28-hour countdown for the launch of the PSLV started at 5.29 am on Thursday.
6
/8
ISRO's workhorse PSLV rocket weighs nearly 320 tonnes and stands up to 44.4 meters, equivalent to a 15-storey building.
7
/8
The 710-kg earth observation satellite the PSLV will carry is the third in the Cartosat 2 series. The last satellite was launched in June 2016.
8
/8
ISRO had brushed off speculations of sabotage after the last satellite launch failure. Scientists said a tiny but vital equipment of the rocket had failed, due to which its protective heat shield could not be separated.
