ISRO Launches 100th satellite today: Heres the PSLV launch in pictures

Photo | January 12, 2018 11:08 AM IST | in.com staff
Indian space agency ISRO's 100th mission, the PSLV-C40 took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The lift-off was postponed by a minute from 9:28 am as there was fear of collision due to space debris. The last launch of IRNSS-1H - India's first privately built satellite -- on August 31, 2017 had failed but this 42nd flight of the PSLV was a success. The surveillance satellite from the "Cartosat 2" series will keep watch on India's hostile neighbors. Here are other facts.
PSLV carried 30 satellites. Two from India and 28 satellites from six countries including Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The satellites will be launched in two orbits. Thirty of the satellites will be launched in an orbit 550 km about, and one 359-km above the Earth.
This will be done through the multiple burn technology where the rocket's engine will be switched off and then switched on to control its height.
The whole process will take 2 hours 21 minutes -- the longest so far. The 28-hour countdown for the launch of the PSLV started at 5.29 am on Thursday.
ISRO's workhorse PSLV rocket weighs nearly 320 tonnes and stands up to 44.4 meters, equivalent to a 15-storey building.
The 710-kg earth observation satellite the PSLV will carry is the third in the Cartosat 2 series. The last satellite was launched in June 2016.
ISRO had brushed off speculations of sabotage after the last satellite launch failure. Scientists said a tiny but vital equipment of the rocket had failed, due to which its protective heat shield could not be separated.
