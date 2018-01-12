ISRO Launches 100th satellite today: Heres the PSLV launch in pictures

1 /8

Indian space agency ISRO's 100th mission, the PSLV-C40 took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The lift-off was postponed by a minute from 9:28 am as there was fear of collision due to space debris. The last launch of IRNSS-1H - India's first privately built satellite -- on August 31, 2017 had failed but this 42nd flight of the PSLV was a success. The surveillance satellite from the "Cartosat 2" series will keep watch on India's hostile neighbors. Here are other facts.