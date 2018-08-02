home/

Bollywood celebrities SHINE at Manish Malhotra’s Zween couture week!

Photo | August 02, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
• It has been quite a glamourous week in B-town. After the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 on Tuesday, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a stylish event on Wednesday which saw a galaxy of Bollywood stars in attendance. And first on our list is none other than Sara Ali Khan who was the best dressed among the lot. Wearing a corset themed blouse along with dark stoned lehenga, Sara was definitely a vision!
While Salman Khan walked the ramp with ex-flame Katrina Kaif, his current alleged SO, Iulia Vantur’s exquisite sparkly peach saree at the red carpet made her look like a complete desi babe.
Up next is Athiya Shetty who looked quiet lukewarm at the event. The same old cold-shoulder blouse along with a boring lehenga. BLAH!
Dhadak pair Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with their style and smile. Janhvi looked stunning in a sea-blue lehenga choli with silver motif work and embroidery on it. While on the other hand, Ishaan looked handsome in an all-white kurta pjayama and a red-velvet jacket.
Then we have Daisy Shah who opted for a pastel shaded couture gown and impressed us. Bravo!
Even after a hand injury, Bhumi Pednekar did not miss the fashion mark. Her cape themed glittery ensemble was too hot to handle. We loved it!
Last but not the least, Mouni Roy’s sheer madness along with floral motifs was a safe play for sure, but she looked pretty.
