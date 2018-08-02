Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Bollywood celebrities SHINE at Manish Malhotra’s Zween couture week!
Photo | August 02, 2018 04:13 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/7
• It has been quite a glamourous week in B-town. After the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 on Tuesday, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a stylish event on Wednesday which saw a galaxy of Bollywood stars in attendance. And first on our list is none other than Sara Ali Khan who was the best dressed among the lot. Wearing a corset themed blouse along with dark stoned lehenga, Sara was definitely a vision!
2
/7
While Salman Khan walked the ramp with ex-flame Katrina Kaif, his current alleged SO, Iulia Vantur’s exquisite sparkly peach saree at the red carpet made her look like a complete desi babe.
3
/7
Up next is Athiya Shetty who looked quiet lukewarm at the event. The same old cold-shoulder blouse along with a boring lehenga. BLAH!
4
/7
Dhadak pair Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with their style and smile. Janhvi looked stunning in a sea-blue lehenga choli with silver motif work and embroidery on it. While on the other hand, Ishaan looked handsome in an all-white kurta pjayama and a red-velvet jacket.
5
/7
Then we have Daisy Shah who opted for a pastel shaded couture gown and impressed us. Bravo!
6
/7
Even after a hand injury, Bhumi Pednekar did not miss the fashion mark. Her cape themed glittery ensemble was too hot to handle. We loved it!
7
/7
Last but not the least, Mouni Roy’s sheer madness along with floral motifs was a safe play for sure, but she looked pretty.
trending
Now
After debut, TV actress Dipika Kakar looking forward to joining the Bollywood Paltan
Luka Chuppi first look: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon shed their glam
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh out on a pre-wedding getaway!
Sorry Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl, but our eyes are hooked on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s BLING!
Salman Khan isn’t comfortable in designer outfits and here’s the proof
Swara Bhasker's spooky escapade will make long for the end of the tunnel
Step aside Arnold Shwarzenegger, women are set to take over Terminator this time
After Raid, Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar team up again for THIS historical drama
Malayalam ghazal maestro Umbayee passes away at 68
A cheerful Alia Bhatt returns to the bay without her bae Ranbir Kapoor
Is JP Dutta still upset with Abhishek Bachchan for not joining his Paltan?
Akshay Venkatesh wins Nobel Prize for math, here are some other Indians who hold the honour
Tiger Shroff takes 'if you have it flaunt it' to another level
Paltan trailer: Done and dusted formula with forced feels of patriotism
Bollywood celebrities SHINE at Manish Malhotra’s Zween couture week!
Is Travis Scott transphobic? Singer edits Trans model from latest album
Just In: Aamir Khan puts the rumours to rest, will NOT go to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s oath ceremony
Donald Trump's 2019 Republic Day visit to India remains unconfirmed
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu nail the double date night look
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie gets a title and it’s indeed a GOOD NEWS!
No way Neymar: Footballer paid £200,000 for sham apology
Bharat: Priyanka Chopra may have some Aitraaz knowing Katrina Kaif's signing amount
Ranbir Kapoor again goes behind the camera for Alia Bhatt, this time, in greyscale
Will Salman Khan cross the great wall of Dangal as Sultan takes China?
Dinesh Karthik's wife Dipika gets possessive over Hardik Pandya's first love
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 02, 2018 01:03 PM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif turn up the heat as Manish Malhotra's showstoppers
facebook
twitter
August 01, 2018 08:15 PM IST
Red alert! Divas who defied the red carpet norm at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018
facebook
twitter
August 01, 2018 02:07 PM IST
Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Tuxedo, Tux-pseudo and the gowns with the wind!
facebook
twitter
July 30, 2018 04:53 PM IST
It’s fashion aplomb at the premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’!
facebook
twitter
July 30, 2018 12:07 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut's pink affair will drive away your Monday blues!
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 04:25 PM IST
ICW 2018: Kiara Advani's pastel showcase stuns us and how
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 12:50 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt TWIN in black for his birthday party!
facebook
twitter
July 28, 2018 05:08 PM IST
Lovebirds Sonam and Anand Ahuja are inseparable at the Mumbai airport!
facebook
twitter
July 28, 2018 02:57 PM IST
ICW 2018: Kangana Ranaut takes us back to her FASHION days as she walks for platinum vogue
facebook
twitter
July 28, 2018 11:56 AM IST
ICW 2018: Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a metallic ensemble
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turn their goofy mode ON!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 06:01 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan closes India Couture Week 2018 on a GLITTERY note!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST
IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon slay at the green carpet
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's style file was like a colour palette at The French Riviera
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:18 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy!
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 04:27 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport look needs to be bookmarked ASAP!
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018
facebook
twitter
October 15, 2015 12:06 PM IST
Exclusive Pictures - Live Love Laugh Foundation Launch
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2015 02:06 PM IST
Sunny Leone Surprise Birthday Dinner
facebook
twitter
April 21, 2014 05:52 PM IST
Victoria's Secret press conference: Spring 2014
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2014 02:11 PM IST
Red Carpet: Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2014
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2014 02:28 PM IST
John, Nargis and Dhoni at Reebok shoot
facebook
twitter
April 02, 2014 05:21 PM IST
Star power at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2014