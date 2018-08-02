Bollywood celebrities SHINE at Manish Malhotra’s Zween couture week!

1 /7

• It has been quite a glamourous week in B-town. After the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 on Tuesday, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a stylish event on Wednesday which saw a galaxy of Bollywood stars in attendance. And first on our list is none other than Sara Ali Khan who was the best dressed among the lot. Wearing a corset themed blouse along with dark stoned lehenga, Sara was definitely a vision!