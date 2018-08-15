home/

From then till now: Pre-Independence styles that live on!

Photo | August 15, 2018 02:27 AM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Style can set you free from mundanness, be it whichever era. So this I-day, let us bring to you style inspo, that has transitioned from the Pre-Independence era.Gandhi topi surely tops the list, which was made popular by Mahatma Gandhi.
1/10

Our Indian politicians have now made the Gandhi Topi as a fashion accessory. Look at this picture of Anna Hazare for that matter.
2/10

Rahul Gandhi too seems to be following the trend.
3/10

When the first prime minister of independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru was featured in Vogue, his distinctive close fitting, single-breasted jacket briefly became an important fashion statement for the modern movement.
4/10

And who a better person than PM Modi to give the Nehru Jacket a new lease of life? The jacket might not be an exact replica but then its 21st century, inspiration is what counts.
5/10

Not just Modi, even Manmohan Singh is quite a Nehru jacket puller.
6/10

Few countries have used fabric as a tool to achieve freedom. And that’s the reason why nearly seven decades after India gained its hard-won independence, khadi continues to inspire and amaze people around the globe. Khadi sarees are almost worn by all political beauties and here’s Indira Gandhi being our first example.
7/10

The saree is now a fashion staple and is worn by Sonia Gandhi almost all the time.
8/10

A film star and also a member of the Lok Sabha, Kirron Kher likes to drape the Khadi too.
9/10

Last but not the least, one more style which comes straight from the pre-Independence times is full-sleeves plain blouse often worn by politicians. Here's Priyanka Gandhi acing it.
10/10

