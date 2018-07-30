Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Kangana Ranaut's pink affair will drive away your Monday blues!
Photo | July 30, 2018 12:07 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/6
Airport looks are all the rage right now and Kangana Ranaut is the reigning queen when it comes to her fashionable looks at the airport.
2
/6
From draping gorgeous sarees to pretty summer dresses, Kangana nails the airport fashion game like a boss. And this time, it was no different!
3
/6
The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, in the wee hours of the morning. The paparazzi papped Kangana as she was on her way to Jaipur.
4
/6
The Queen of Bollywood went the formal route in a salmon pink pantsuit which she paired with a white top, white sneakers, a white Gucci sling bag and black movie sunglasses.
5
/6
Her trademark curly hair was tied in a messy bun and the actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
6
/6
Just a look at her from head to toe, and we wonder, how she manages to slay it all the f***ing time!
trending
Now
Mahesh Bhatt Shocker: I AM THE BASTARD-CHILD OF A SINGLE MUSLIM MOTHER
Divyanka Tripathi marks her territory, on hubby Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram post!
CONFIRMED: Yuvika Chaudhary to have a happily ever after with her PRINCE Narula this year
It’s fashion aplomb at the premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’!
Sanjay Dutt loses to Tom Cruise at the box office
Tere Jaisa Tu Hai from Fanney Khan tells you to embrace your dreams, the way you are
Bigg Boss Malayalam: All you need to know about Anjali Ameer, the transgender entrant
Time to move over Sanju as a biopic on UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in the making?
Here’s how late Carrie Fisher will still be a part of Star Wars: Episode IX
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding rumour gives birth to some hilarious memes
Meghan Markle seems to be brushing off some of her baby obsession on gal pal Priyanka Chopra
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get high on PDA and we are not ‘Sorry’
Post Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju stint, daddy Rishi Kapoor to do a biopic!
Vidyut Jammwal is among the top 6 martial artists in the world
You make my world better! Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja on his birthday
Vijay Sethupathi joins big-budget Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy cast
Bharat: It’s Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar confirms but not without taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra
Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday
After Priyanka, Assam looks at SRK for inspiration
Cristiano Ronaldo fined a hefty 3.2 million and 2 year jail term
After seven years, Anna Hazare to repeat history with yet another hunger strike
Shatrughan Sinha’s bodyguard fires a shotgun accidentally!
When Rani Mukerji motherzoned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on live television!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch this star kid in Bollywood!
Prakash Jha too to bring a mathematician’s biopic; not deterred by the Super 30 controversy
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
July 30, 2018 04:53 PM IST
It’s fashion aplomb at the premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’!
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 04:25 PM IST
ICW 2018: Kiara Advani's pastel showcase stuns us and how
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 12:50 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt TWIN in black for his birthday party!
facebook
twitter
July 28, 2018 05:08 PM IST
Lovebirds Sonam and Anand Ahuja are inseparable at the Mumbai airport!
facebook
twitter
July 28, 2018 02:57 PM IST
ICW 2018: Kangana Ranaut takes us back to her FASHION days as she walks for platinum vogue
facebook
twitter
July 28, 2018 11:56 AM IST
ICW 2018: Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a metallic ensemble
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turn their goofy mode ON!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 06:01 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan closes India Couture Week 2018 on a GLITTERY note!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST
IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon slay at the green carpet
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's style file was like a colour palette at The French Riviera
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:18 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy!
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 04:27 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport look needs to be bookmarked ASAP!
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018
facebook
twitter
October 15, 2015 12:06 PM IST
Exclusive Pictures - Live Love Laugh Foundation Launch
facebook
twitter
May 13, 2015 02:06 PM IST
Sunny Leone Surprise Birthday Dinner
facebook
twitter
April 21, 2014 05:52 PM IST
Victoria's Secret press conference: Spring 2014
facebook
twitter
April 14, 2014 02:11 PM IST
Red Carpet: Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2014
facebook
twitter
April 10, 2014 02:28 PM IST
John, Nargis and Dhoni at Reebok shoot
facebook
twitter
April 02, 2014 05:21 PM IST
Star power at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2014
facebook
twitter
March 28, 2014 04:27 PM IST
Red Carpet: L'Oreal Women's Awards 2014
facebook
twitter
March 25, 2014 03:48 PM IST
Chivas' glamorous Safe Light Party
facebook
twitter
March 06, 2014 04:21 PM IST
Jimmy Choo's Women's Day Bash
facebook
twitter
January 27, 2014 06:39 PM IST
MTV XTREME: Rock Music Meets Extreme Sports