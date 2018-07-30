home/

Kangana Ranaut's pink affair will drive away your Monday blues!

Photo | July 30, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Airport looks are all the rage right now and Kangana Ranaut is the reigning queen when it comes to her fashionable looks at the airport.
1/6

From draping gorgeous sarees to pretty summer dresses, Kangana nails the airport fashion game like a boss. And this time, it was no different!
2/6

The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, in the wee hours of the morning. The paparazzi papped Kangana as she was on her way to Jaipur.
3/6

The Queen of Bollywood went the formal route in a salmon pink pantsuit which she paired with a white top, white sneakers, a white Gucci sling bag and black movie sunglasses.
4/6

Her trademark curly hair was tied in a messy bun and the actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
5/6

Just a look at her from head to toe, and we wonder, how she manages to slay it all the f***ing time!
6/6

