Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport look needs to be bookmarked ASAP!
July 26, 2018 04:27 PM IST
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/3
Kareena Kapoor Khan was a sure-cut fashionable package at the airport today. Wearing a white captioned tee with track pants and reflectors, the yummy mummy made us go wow!
2
/3
But the most interesting part of Bebo’s look was her hairdo which was neatly done in a bun.
3
/3
We love Kareena’s look for its basic and comfort quotient. As always, she made heads turn.
