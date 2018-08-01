home/

Red alert! Divas who defied the red carpet norm at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

Photo | August 01, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Red is the colour of love, but at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, it was a colour that killed many dils. Starting off with Chikni Chameli of tinsel town, Katrina Kaif’s scarlet Onj Oaj Pairam robe themed gown with a thigh-high slit was among the best couture we saw last night. With minimum accessories, Kat matched her silver baubles with her silver strappy heels. Bravo!
On spot two we have, Yami Gautam flashing a new hairdo and brining in a sharp red pantsuit on the red carpet. The lady made a point of not going overboard with the makeup and let her attire do all the talking. A pair of pointed peep-toes in the shade of nude is how the actress rounded her look.
Up next is Raveena Tandon who shimmered in an embellished maroonish red Drenusha Xharra gown with puffed sleeves which reminded us of Jasmine from Aladdin. Her ensemble left us shocked as it was too loud and a bit tacky.
The host for the night, Dia Mirza was the epitome of beauty in a cleavage showing satin slit dress. Minimalistic makeup, little kohld-eyes and nude lips is how the babe made a splash on the red carpet.
Last but not the least, Kangana Ranaut looked like a red fire-cracker at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. Ruling the style charts with her Gaurav Gupta gown, the Queen screamed sophistication in a no-shoulder attire with an ox-blood lipcolour.
