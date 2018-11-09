Friday, November 9th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Kartik Aaryan
Karan Johar
Demonetisation
Breaking Bad
Thugs Of Hindostan
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
Priyanka Chopra
Virat Kohli
Zero
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
lifestyle
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid have a romp before the ramp
Darshana Devi
November 09 2018, 6.10 pm
back
Behati Prinsloo
fashion
gigi hadid
Kendall Jenner
lifestyle
Romee Strijd
Taylor Hill
The Weeknd
Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2018
Yasmin Wijnaldum
next
Happy Diwali 2018: Future moms, you just can’t miss these festive looks!
ALSO READ
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid are on 'ramp'age
The Kardashians take Halloween glam to Victoria Secret level
Serial stalker gives Kendall Jenner a security scare