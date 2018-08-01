Home
Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Tuxedo, Tux-pseudo and the gowns with the wind!
Photo | August 01, 2018 02:07 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/15
Hey fashion freaks, it’s time to grab a notepad and see what’s in Vogue and what’s not! And the first to laud on the list is Esha Gupta in Rami Kadi. With an asymmetrical neck-themed dress which further features a glorious furry bottom, Esha’s style stint surely was a hit.
2
/15
Up next are the newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Frankly, we did not expect much out of the two, and they surely, their stint turned out to be a flops, thanks to their baggy outfits. Sorry guys!
3
/15
While one is from the showbiz, the other is from the cricket field. Zaheer Khan and Sagaika Ghatge surely made heads turn. She looked flawless in an off-shoulder glittery red number while he looked dapper in a black suit.
4
/15
As usual, Shah Rukh Khan was at his suited-booted best, and his addition of the stripe suit was fab!
5
/15
Were you trying to pull off a princess Jasmine number on the red carpet, Raveena Tandon? Let us tell you, you were unable to weave magic. Sad, right?
6
/15
Let us not concentrate on Saif Ali Khan's beard here and let's applaud him for looking so freaking dapper in a tuxedo!
7
/15
Up next is Vidya Balan, whose fashion stints have usually been an eyesore. But surprise, surprise! This time she did look ethereal in a black saree with thin silver border. You passed the fashion test miss!
8
/15
Umm… Shabana Azmi too graced the Vogue Awards night, but her desi stint was quite chaotic and messy.
9
/15
Umm… Shabana Azmi too graced the Vogue Awards night, but her desi stint was quite chaotic and messy.
10
/15
Hey fellas, stop staring at her booty, as we are in love with Nora Fatehi’s sheer black dress. And not to miss her addition of sleek hairdo and red lipstick, which is driving us crazy.
11
/15
The Dhadak babe, Janhvi Kapoor’s off-shoulder silver gown with a long furry cape is one of our favourites from the night. And kudos to the stylist for incorporating soft curls to her overall look.
12
/15
Yami Gautam ditched the larger-than-life gowns and went for a red pantsuit and a sheer embroidered top underneath. Nice try miss!
13
/15
Real-life filmy couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal surely looked adorbs together. But Richa’s style stint with a mini floral dress on the red carpet was a complete no no; disaster lady.
14
/15
They say simplicity rules, and the same was with Sonakshi Sinha at the awards night whose golden affair, courtesy Ali Younes made us go gaga.
15
/15
Last but not the least, Katrina Kaif slaying on the red carpet in a red number was a sight to behold. And that slit on her dress is doing wonders boy!
