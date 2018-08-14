Home
Will Disha be able to recreate Helen’s style statement? Patani!
Photo | August 14, 2018 05:11 PM IST
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/7
Until now we all knew that the film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will span across 60 years. There’s a new twist to the tale as Disha Patani will be seen carrying a Helen-inspired look in one of the eras of the film. Here are some of the iconic looks of Helen.
2
/7
The item girl of her era, there was none like Helen. The way she used to look in each of her costumes was glorious. From wigs and shimmer to extravagant makeup, Helen has done it all.
3
/7
Huge lashes, red shiny dress and, of course, those diamond accessories. We wonder how the petite Disha Patani be able to bring Helen’s aura back to the silver screen.
4
/7
Yellow mellow, young and fruitilicious. This Helen avatar is oh-so quirky!
5
/7
Helen managed to stun us all in that blonde hair!
6
/7
Helen was, and still is the ultimate dancing queen. For her her loud and not so clichéd costumes, FAB is the word.
7
/7
We so hope stylist Ashley Rebello makes the new age Helen, Disha Patani, look similar to the Queen of yesteryears!
Now
Time to get some couple goals, this time from cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife
Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham, Jackie Shroff will soon head to the valley!
Not just Munna Bhai, but real life gangster Arun Gawli too is a Mahatma Gandhi fan and here’s proof
Helicopter Eela: Kajol to reunite with K3G co-star, Amitabh Bachchan!
Ladies, ladies, ladies, did you know that Rahul Gandhi is already married?
Sui Dhaaga – Made In India trailer spurs Memes – Made On Social Media
Alia Bhatt plays it cool on her equation with Katrina Kaif and working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Gold movie review: An innate sense of patriotism rightly evoked by stellar performances and good story-line
Ram Gopal Varma goes underworld to unearth dirt for D
Pataakha: Priyanka Chopra goofs up Vishal Bhardwaj's next 'A'-ct
No love for Loveratri, cast and crew chased away from Vadodara promotions
Donald Trump's nip-slip moment at an official meeting!
Sussanne Khan cheers loud for her 'force field' Sonali Bendre
Akshay Kumar’s new road safety campaign is little khatta little meetha
House Of Cards fame Robin Wright ties the knot in a private ceremony!
Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit
Salman Khan's Bharat will have Helen's touch
Chogada from Loveratri: Aayush Sharma is awkward in this quintessential garba number
Is John Cena obsessed with Indian sena?
Black Hermione is breaking the internet and rightfully so
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to have a simple wedding?
Namaste England posters: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra play the Brit brats perfectly
Imtiaz Ali fumes as Shahid Kapoor exits his upcoming project
Nirav Modi fallout: Government dismisses PNB’s Usha Ananthasubramanian
