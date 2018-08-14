home/

Will Disha be able to recreate Helen’s style statement? Patani!

Photo | August 14, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Until now we all knew that the film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will span across 60 years. There’s a new twist to the tale as Disha Patani will be seen carrying a Helen-inspired look in one of the eras of the film. Here are some of the iconic looks of Helen.
1/7

Until now we all knew that the film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will span across 60 years. There’s a new twist to the tale as Disha Patani will be seen carrying a Helen-inspired look in one of the eras of the film. Here are some of the iconic looks of Helen.

The item girl of her era, there was none like Helen. The way she used to look in each of her costumes was glorious. From wigs and shimmer to extravagant makeup, Helen has done it all.
2/7

The item girl of her era, there was none like Helen. The way she used to look in each of her costumes was glorious. From wigs and shimmer to extravagant makeup, Helen has done it all.

Huge lashes, red shiny dress and, of course, those diamond accessories. We wonder how the petite Disha Patani be able to bring Helen’s aura back to the silver screen.
3/7

Huge lashes, red shiny dress and, of course, those diamond accessories. We wonder how the petite Disha Patani be able to bring Helen’s aura back to the silver screen.

Yellow mellow, young and fruitilicious. This Helen avatar is oh-so quirky!
4/7

Yellow mellow, young and fruitilicious. This Helen avatar is oh-so quirky!

Helen managed to stun us all in that blonde hair!
5/7

Helen managed to stun us all in that blonde hair!

Helen was, and still is the ultimate dancing queen. For her her loud and not so clichéd costumes, FAB is the word.
6/7

Helen was, and still is the ultimate dancing queen. For her her loud and not so clichéd costumes, FAB is the word.

We so hope stylist Ashley Rebello makes the new age Helen, Disha Patani, look similar to the Queen of yesteryears!
7/7

We so hope stylist Ashley Rebello makes the new age Helen, Disha Patani, look similar to the Queen of yesteryears!

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos