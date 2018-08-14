Home
Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit
Photo | August 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/7
Alia Bhatt attended a fashion event on Monday night and she literally painted the town red.
2
/7
• Alia, who is otherwise doesn’t take risks when it comes to style thankfully didn’t play it safe this time.
3
/7
• Donning a full-fledged red outfit from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection, Alia surely was very impressive.
4
/7
Alia’s sheen metallic dress included ruffle details, flutter sleeves and waist cut outs.
5
/7
Further, instead of opting for a pair of peep toes or stilettos, Alia took a smart route by choosing a pair of sexy looking PVC sandals.
6
/7
She kept the makeup subtle, which again worked wonders for her as the outfit was doing all the talking.
7
/7
Style score: 8.5/10. You slayed it Alia!
