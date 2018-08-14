home/

Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit

Photo | August 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Alia Bhatt attended a fashion event on Monday night and she literally painted the town red.
• Alia, who is otherwise doesn’t take risks when it comes to style thankfully didn’t play it safe this time.
• Donning a full-fledged red outfit from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection, Alia surely was very impressive.
Alia’s sheen metallic dress included ruffle details, flutter sleeves and waist cut outs.
Further, instead of opting for a pair of peep toes or stilettos, Alia took a smart route by choosing a pair of sexy looking PVC sandals.
She kept the makeup subtle, which again worked wonders for her as the outfit was doing all the talking.
Style score: 8.5/10. You slayed it Alia!
