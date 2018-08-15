Independence Day 2018: Celebrities uphold the spirit of freedom, remember martyrs

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, celebrities all across are drenched in the colours of the nation. From Bollywood being basanti to politicians and more, the nation is proud today, for being where we are. Yes, there are certain faults that still form the core of our nation, but we will overcome those too, gradually. For now, let's just soak in the wishes for the tri-colour that the celebs are pouring in.

‘Tum hi Bhavishya ho mere Bharat Vishal ke, Iss Desh ko rakhna mere bachhon sambhaal ke...’ Happy Independence Day to all. Celebrating at home with our future generation of gentle, kind & pure Indians. pic.twitter.com/2lfHjA8Iv9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 15, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan's message is straight from the bottom of his heart.

Respect before Love .....Compassion before judgement .....gratitude before entitlement ....be this proud person ....be a proud INDIAN! #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/8qr5hKm5L0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 15, 2018

Karan Johar's Independence Day wish is pretty simple. But doing the simple isn't simple always!

On the occasion of Independence day, let us remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and celebrate this gift of freedom✨ #HappyIndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 15, 2018

Madhuri Dixit fondly remembered the ones who laid their own lives to rest to achieve a greater dream.

A very #HappyIndependenceDay to a country united by love, faith and culture. Remembering the sacrifices and dedication of the ones who helped in shaping this Nation and also the ones who protect us. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Ycnre6Q8OK — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 15, 2018

Boman Irani not only wishes us but also met a bunch of people who work towards making our lives better, everyday.

‘Nothing is more precious than independence and liberty.’ #HappyIndependenceDay, everybody. Let’s keep the independent spirit of our nation alive as we march into the 72nd year as a free country. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 15, 2018

Also upholding the day's spirit was Dhanush, an actor we miss much in Bollywood.

Today, let's celebrate the things that unite us all instead of dwelling on our differences. Howzzat for a change? #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 #StayWrogn @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/qqpisavVxt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2018

Virat Kohli celebrated the day and well, did a bit of endorsement too!

Mera Bharat Mahan! Let’s cherish our freedom and hold a special place in our hearts for those who laid their lives down for us to see this day. Jai hind 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/rmT958DqlA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2018

We love the picture since it's so much in sync with what Rohit Sharma has written!

Carrying India in my heart wherever I go. #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/QUmYnzQygX — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) August 15, 2018

True. Independence is to be cherished within, no matter where and how you are.

Independence Day greetings to the people of India. Jai Hind! #IndependenceDayIndia स्वतंत्रता दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं! जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish his people a Happy Independence Day.

On this Independence Day my best wishes to all Indians. As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence. Jai Hind. #HappyIndependenceDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2018

So did Rahul Gandhi.

#HappyIndependenceDay India. #JaiHind A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 15, 2018 at 12:37am PDT

Priyanka Chopra's message on Indepenence Day is beautiful.

Sushmita Sen celebrated her Independence Day with the little one.

Happy Independence Day! #JaiHind A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

Here's Asli Sona's asli wish!

Sania Mirza salutes the nation. So do we.