home/
Independence Day 2018: Celebrities uphold the spirit of freedom, remember martyrs

Independence Day 2018: Celebrities uphold the spirit of freedom, remember martyrs

First published: August 15, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Updated: August 15, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, celebrities all across are drenched in the colours of the nation. From Bollywood being basanti to politicians and more, the nation is proud today, for being where we are. Yes, there are certain faults that still form the core of our nation, but we will overcome those too, gradually. For now, let's just soak in the wishes for the tri-colour that the celebs are pouring in.

Shah Rukh Khan's message is straight from the bottom of his heart.

Karan Johar's Independence Day wish is pretty simple. But doing the simple isn't simple always!

Madhuri Dixit fondly remembered the ones who laid their own lives to rest to achieve a greater dream.

Boman Irani not only wishes us but also met a bunch of people who work towards making our lives better, everyday.

Also upholding the day's spirit was Dhanush, an actor we miss much in Bollywood.

Virat Kohli celebrated the day and well, did a bit of endorsement too!

We love the picture since it's so much in sync with what Rohit Sharma has written!

True. Independence is to be cherished within, no matter where and how you are.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish his people a Happy Independence Day.

So did Rahul Gandhi.

#HappyIndependenceDay India. #JaiHind

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra's message on Indepenence Day is beautiful.

Proud to be an #Indian 👊❤️Happy Independence Day!!!!🎉😍💃🏻🇮🇳 #vandemataram #JaiHind #India 🙏❤️🎵I love you guys!!!!😊💃🏻

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

Sushmita Sen celebrated her Independence Day with the little one.

Happy Independence Day! #JaiHind

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Here's Asli Sona's asli wish!

‪With freedom in the mind, faith in he words, pride in our souls. Let’s salute the nation 🙌🏽 Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 ‬ 📸 - @anuragkamilla

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Sania Mirza salutes the nation. So do we.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Akshay Kumar #Independence Day 2018 #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Shah Rukh Khan #Sonakshi Sinha #Sushmita Sen #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All