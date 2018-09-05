Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
Abhishek Bachchan
George W Bush
Janmasthami
Kylie Jenner
Rajinikanth
Stree
Rajkummar Rao
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Reham Khan
Imran Khan
Deepika Padukone
Varun Dhawan
Manikarnika
Sonu Sood
Kangana Ranaut
Chris Hemsworth
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
9
/
9
news
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan trivia: Here the man behind teachers' day celebrations
Nikita Thakkar
September 05 2018, 11.05 am
back
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
John F Kennedy
photos
Picture this
Teachers Day
next
Comedy of errors! Amitabh Bachchan appears on UP student's admit card
ALSO READ
What’s wrong? Why is Sara Ali Khan hiding her face from the paparazzi?
Comfy Tuesday! Malaika Arora sports classic white and blue combo as she gets papped in the city
Janmashtami 2018: In a jovial mood, AbRam Khan celebrates Dahi Handi in Mannat!