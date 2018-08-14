Home
Left-handers are lucky and talented, and these celebs prove it
Photo | August 13, 2018 07:13 PM IST |
Murtuza Iqbal
1
/10
Sachin Tendulkar, known as the god of cricket, is a left-hander. But well, he claims that he is always right. *wink* *wink*
2
/10
Oprah Winfrey is one of the most talented personalities we have ever seen. She is media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist. And by the way, she is a left-hander.
3
/10
The left-handed Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry, but yes, he is yet to be explored by filmmakers.
4
/10
America’s former African American president Barack Obama is also a left-handed personality.
5
/10
Justin Bieber, the guy who gave us the amazing songs like Sorry, Baby and Where Are You Now, is also a southpaw.
6
/10
She ruled the adult film industry and then Bollywood, Sunny Leone, the most searched Indian celebrity on Google is also one of the famous left-handers.
7
/10
One of the richest in the world and the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates too writes from his left hand.
8
/10
Nicole Kidman, the actress who rules Hollywood with her amazing performances, is a left-handed personality.
9
/10
Known for her songs and the quirky outfits, Lady Gaga is a perfect example of being a lucky lefty.
10
/10
Last but not the least we have Angelina Jolie. The gorgeous actress also operates from her left hand. Though not much lucky in love, but one of the most famous actresses in the world.
August 13, 2018 03:38 PM IST
