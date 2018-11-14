Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Diwali
Stan Lee
Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone
Rahul Gandhi
Sonali Bendre
Shah Rukh Khan
Gerard Butler
Thugs Of Hindostan
Salman Khan
Idris Elba
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
Pamela Anderson
Thugs Of Hindostan
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
news
Mumbai Pride Parade 2019: Celebs we would love to see supporting freedom!
Rushabh Dhruv
November 14 2018, 12.15 am
back
Anjali Lama
Dhruv Singhal
Jitin Gulati
karan johar
LGBTQ
LGBTQ community
Onir
Vikas Gupta
ALSO READ
PS4’s new Spider-Man game gets a proud makeover!
Still About Section 377: Acceptance with a pinch of laughter is what season 2 brings
Section 377 Verdict: Internet is all happy and gay, showbiz style