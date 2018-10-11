Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
Anurag Kashyap
MeToo
Virat Kohli
Dilip Kumar
Vikas Bahl
Surbhi Rana
Pope Francis
Rekha
Priyanka Chopra
Rishi Kapoor
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Harbhajan Singh
Ranveer Singh
NTR
Melania Trump
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
4
/
4
news
Tanushree Dutta turns talk into action, files F.I.R against Nana Patekar
Manav Manglani
October 11 2018, 1.19 am
back
#MeToo movement
Ganesh Acharya
MeToo
Nana Patekar
Tanushree Dutta
next
#MeToo movement: New Zealand players' handbook introduces notes on sexual consent
ALSO READ
Maneka Gandhi reacts to sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar
#MeToo Movement: Aditi Mittal apologises for kissing Kaneez Surka in public
#MeToo: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend a Producers Guild meet!