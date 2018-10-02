Tuesday, October 2nd 2018
English
Bigg Boss
Hima Das
Krishna Raj Kapoor
President Ram Nath Kovind
Karisma Kapoor
Sachin Tendulkar
Tanushree Dutta
Priyanka Chopra
Neha Dhupia
Sui Dhaaga
Kareena Kapoor
Bill Gates
Serena Williams
Martin Guptill
Neha Dhupia
Manmohan Singh
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
9
/
9
politics
Gandhi Jayanti 2018: 10 rare pictures of the Father of our Nation!
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
October 02 2018, 12.02 am
back
Birthday
Gandhi Jayanti 2018
Mahatma Gandhi
politics
next
Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for legalising opium, calls it better than heroin
ALSO READ
Inaaya turns one and mommy Soha Ali Khan shares all the progress she has made!
Yash Chopra's 86th birth anniversary: The man and his muses
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!