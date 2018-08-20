home/

Happy Birthday Rajiv Gandhi: UNSEEN PICTURES of the Bharat Ratna and the youngest PM of India

Photo | August 20, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
August 20, 2018 marks the 74th birth anniversary of the seventh Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. While the country remembers his life, we bring you some of the rarest pictures ever seen of the man.
1/11

August 20, 2018 marks the 74th birth anniversary of the seventh Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. While the country remembers his life, we bring you some of the rarest pictures ever seen of the man.

Here he is seen with grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and mother Indira Gandhi.
2/11

Here he is seen with grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and mother Indira Gandhi.

Another unseen picture of a young Rajiv Gandhi with his brother Sanjay Gandhi and mother, Indira Gandhi.
3/11

Another unseen picture of a young Rajiv Gandhi with his brother Sanjay Gandhi and mother, Indira Gandhi.

The elder son of Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi, he ruled from 1984-1989 and became the youngest PM of the country after his mother was assassinated in 1984.
4/11

The elder son of Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi, he ruled from 1984-1989 and became the youngest PM of the country after his mother was assassinated in 1984.

He played a key role in improving strained bilateral relations with the United States.
5/11

He played a key role in improving strained bilateral relations with the United States.

He married Italian born Antonia Maino (now Sonia Gnadhi) in 1968 and they were blessed with two children, Rahul and Priyanka.
6/11

He married Italian born Antonia Maino (now Sonia Gnadhi) in 1968 and they were blessed with two children, Rahul and Priyanka.

Rajiv Gandhi, a trained pilot, entered politics out of familial obligations.
7/11

Rajiv Gandhi, a trained pilot, entered politics out of familial obligations.

The man was also known for his humanitarian side as is evident in this rare picture of him eating food on a common table with his supporters.
8/11

The man was also known for his humanitarian side as is evident in this rare picture of him eating food on a common table with his supporters.

A picture of the former PM ducking a rifle butt attack by a Sri Lankan naval rating during an honour guard in Colombo 30 July, 1987.
9/11

A picture of the former PM ducking a rifle butt attack by a Sri Lankan naval rating during an honour guard in Colombo 30 July, 1987.

A candid picture of Rajiv Gandhi with his wife, Sonia Gandhi.
10/11

A candid picture of Rajiv Gandhi with his wife, Sonia Gandhi.

This picture is from moments before he was assassinated by a suicide bomber who greeted him during an election campaign.
11/11

This picture is from moments before he was assassinated by a suicide bomber who greeted him during an election campaign.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos