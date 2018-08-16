home/

Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood

Photo | August 16, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
The nation lost its 10th Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday. He was a tall political leader who seemed to have many fans from Bollywood. We walk down memory lane to glance through the times our stars met the country’s leader.
1/8

The nation lost its 10th Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday. He was a tall political leader who seemed to have many fans from Bollywood. We walk down memory lane to glance through the times our stars met the country’s leader.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee sharing a light moment with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
2/8

Atal Bihari Vajpayee sharing a light moment with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

• With late Sridevi laughing out loud, we are keen to know what the joke was!
3/8

• With late Sridevi laughing out loud, we are keen to know what the joke was!

The former Prime Minister with Sanjeev Kumar and Moushumi Chatterjee at Filmfare Awards.
4/8

The former Prime Minister with Sanjeev Kumar and Moushumi Chatterjee at Filmfare Awards.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Shah Rukh Khan and Jagjit Singh at the launch of the music album Samvedna. The album had poetries written by Vajpayee.
5/8

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Shah Rukh Khan and Jagjit Singh at the launch of the music album Samvedna. The album had poetries written by Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the evergreen Dev Anand. This picture was taken at a rally where maybe the actor accompanied the politician.
6/8

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the evergreen Dev Anand. This picture was taken at a rally where maybe the actor accompanied the politician.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the podium with Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an event.
7/8

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the podium with Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an event.

Superstar Rajinikanth with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It now seems that the late PM may have rubbed off his influence on the south star, who is himself ready to plunge into the world of politics.
8/8

Superstar Rajinikanth with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It now seems that the late PM may have rubbed off his influence on the south star, who is himself ready to plunge into the world of politics.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos