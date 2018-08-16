Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood
Photo | August 16, 2018 05:40 PM IST |
Murtuza Iqbal
1
/8
The nation lost its 10th Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday. He was a tall political leader who seemed to have many fans from Bollywood. We walk down memory lane to glance through the times our stars met the country’s leader.
2
/8
Atal Bihari Vajpayee sharing a light moment with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
3
/8
• With late Sridevi laughing out loud, we are keen to know what the joke was!
4
/8
The former Prime Minister with Sanjeev Kumar and Moushumi Chatterjee at Filmfare Awards.
5
/8
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Shah Rukh Khan and Jagjit Singh at the launch of the music album Samvedna. The album had poetries written by Vajpayee.
6
/8
Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the evergreen Dev Anand. This picture was taken at a rally where maybe the actor accompanied the politician.
7
/8
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also shared the podium with Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an event.
8
/8
Superstar Rajinikanth with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It now seems that the late PM may have rubbed off his influence on the south star, who is himself ready to plunge into the world of politics.
trending
Now
Hindi remake of Kill Bill has been announced, is Kareena Kapoor Khan listening?
Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood
Can Mini Mathur thaw the cold war between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan?
Sorry boys! Ananya Panday is taken by this young entrepreneur
Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer expresses gratitude for support
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye from Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s cute chemistry is on point
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma could have been BFFs but guess who played party pooper
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!
Aamir Khan confesses how he fell for Kiran Rao but we tell you the whole story
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sneak peek into the nawab's 48th birthday bash
Manto: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer catches the desired spirit of rebel
Sara Ali Khan debuts on Instagram, à la Janhvi Kapoor?
Independence Day 2018: Five power-packed slogans from our freedom fighters
Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day wish comes in last, but is not the least
Hallaa from Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan's love song breaks apart yet renders whole
Happy Independence Day: Ranveer Singh flags off celebrations in style
Simmba Ranveer Singh's Independence Day pledge is the need of the hour!
Silked on screen! Silk Smitha's story to be uncovered, again
Sania Mirza's first moment of independence was sans any regrets
Sandakozhi 2: October release running just fine for this Vishal starrer
Time to get some couple goals, this time from cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife
Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring clicked; PeeCee has been Nick-ed indeed
Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham, Jackie Shroff will soon head to the valley!
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 09:12 PM IST
Osama Bin Laden's mother Alia Ghanem pours her heart out in her FIRST ever interview
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:07 PM IST
Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday