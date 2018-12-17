Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Zero
Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Cardi B
Brad Pitt
Ferrari
Salman Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Uri
Vicky Kaushal
Arjun Kapoor
Simmba
2.0
Nick Jonas
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
4
/
4
sports
Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap: The couple goes the Sabyasachi way for their reception
Divya Ramnani
December 16 2018, 11.39 pm
back
Badminton
Parupalli Kashyap
reception
Sabyasachi
Saina Nehwal
sports
Wedding
next
Sachin Tendulkar wishes Saina Nehwal but the early bird finds the wrong groom
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Siddharth Mallya comes out in support of Virat Kohli against Tim Paine
IPL Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Yuvraj Singh sold to Mumbai Indians, Dale Steyn unsold
Ferrari plans Michael Schumacher’s 50th birthday, to host an exhibition