Ashish Nehra's kids are the unsung champs of Insta-land!
Photo | August 03, 2018 02:25 PM IST |
Debanu Das
1
/8
Ashish Nehra is one of India's most experienced bowlers. He retired in 2017 after having served the country for 18 years.
2
/8
While the cricketer himself doesn't have a verified account, Ashish's wife Rushma has a collection of photos of their kids Ariana and Aarush and they're adorable!
3
/8
Nehra’s children Ariana and Aarush Nehra aren’t Insta-famous and we are not sure why.
4
/8
Just look at the father-daughter bonding! This is an overload of cuteness!
5
/8
Ariana seems to enjoy painting, and mommy Rushma helped her out with this masterpiece. We dig the Finding Nemo quote.
6
/8
We searched, but couldn’t find anything as innocent as Ariana’s smile!
7
/8
The jury is still out on who did the thumbs up better!
8
/8
Who doesn't love dog duties? Not Ashish Nehra's little ones for sure!
