Ashish Nehra's kids are the unsung champs of Insta-land!

Photo | August 03, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Debanu Das
Ashish Nehra is one of India's most experienced bowlers. He retired in 2017 after having served the country for 18 years.
1/8

While the cricketer himself doesn't have a verified account, Ashish's wife Rushma has a collection of photos of their kids Ariana and Aarush and they're adorable!
2/8

Nehra’s children Ariana and Aarush Nehra aren’t Insta-famous and we are not sure why.
3/8

Just look at the father-daughter bonding! This is an overload of cuteness!
4/8

Ariana seems to enjoy painting, and mommy Rushma helped her out with this masterpiece. We dig the Finding Nemo quote.
5/8

We searched, but couldn’t find anything as innocent as Ariana’s smile!
6/8

The jury is still out on who did the thumbs up better!
7/8

Who doesn't love dog duties? Not Ashish Nehra's little ones for sure!
8/8

