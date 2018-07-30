home/

Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday

Photo | July 29, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is Captain Cool. We are sure Parliamentary sessions will be a lot less chaotic if he becomes the PM.
Virat Kohli, the current Indian cricket team captain is surely one of the fittest cricketers in the world. His election campaign’s slogan would definitely be ‘Fit India Hit India’. Also, Virat loves to win, so it will be interesting to see how he runs his election campaign. We may get to hear some cuss words too.
Rahul Dravid is known for his ethics and humility. Mr Dependable will ensure the country runs on those principles too. Definitely our pick over the other Rahul.
Sachin Tendulkar. No actually not him. He can’t be the Prime Minister. Remember the time he was a Rajya Sabha member but had the worst attendance. So maybe no PM post for him. At best, Sachin can continue to tell people to wear helmet on the road.
Imran Khan has set the ball rolling. Now we wonder if the interest in politics among the younger generation will increase with our cricketers choose politics post their cricketing stint.
