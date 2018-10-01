Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Bigg Boss
Hima Das
Krishna Raj Kapoor
President Ram Nath Kovind
Karisma Kapoor
Sachin Tendulkar
Tanushree Dutta
Priyanka Chopra
Neha Dhupia
Sui Dhaaga
Kareena Kapoor
Bill Gates
Serena Williams
Martin Guptill
Neha Dhupia
Manmohan Singh
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
sports
In Pictures: A glimpse into Rohit Sharma's off the field world!
Darshana Devi
October 01 2018, 5.25 pm
back
Asia Cup
Bashir Chacha
cricket
magic
peta
Picture this
Rohit Sharma
sports
Sudhir Gautam
next
Rohit Sharma's non-selection for India vs WI test series leaves Ganguly, Harbhajan surprised
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni ruthlessly schools Kuldeep Yadav
Watch: Team India and Hong Kong team bond post nail-biting match
India vs Pakistan: All rounder Hardik Pandya stretchered off the field