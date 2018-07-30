home/

MS Dhoni shows off his skills, this time on a different pitch

Photo | July 29, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Debanu Das
MS Dhoni is all about proper planning and he seems to have ideas for Abhishek Bachchan.
1/4

MS Dhoni is all about proper planning and he seems to have ideas for Abhishek Bachchan.

Energy drinks are an essential for sportsmen and Dhoni is no different.
2/4

Energy drinks are an essential for sportsmen and Dhoni is no different.

Young Ishaan Khatter is trying to catch up as an experienced MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan huddle up.
3/4

Young Ishaan Khatter is trying to catch up as an experienced MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan huddle up.

Dhoni is in his usual element as he takes on the opposition.
4/4

Dhoni is in his usual element as he takes on the opposition.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos