Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma: Here’s how our bat boys celebrated friendship day
Photo | August 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/7
With a promise that says ‘I’ll be there for you’, Friendship Day, which passed by recently, is always special. And we must say our cricketers made the most of it. Cheteshwar Pujara went the selfie way with his on-field boy squad to celebrate this day.
2
/7
Up next we have Jasprit Bumrah, the boy who holds the record of maximum wickets, took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture along with his group of buddies.
3
/7
They say WORK should be one’s priority in life and looks like it was a field day for cricketer Rohit Sharma this friendship day.
4
/7
Then we have Umesh Yadav who shared a stylish selfie with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. This reminds us of a famous dialogue from KKHH, ‘pyaar dosti hai’.
5
/7
And talking about Virushka, the deeply in love couple wished their fans Happy Friendship Day with a PDA infused photo.
6
/7
Oh and this one is the best! Zaheer Khan along with his closet bunch of pals on his way to Lonavala had a masala of time with vada pava and chai. *how blissful*
7
/7
Last but not the least, Aesha Dhawan, wife of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, spent her dost din with her soulmate.
trending
Now
Golf isn't for everyone and James Anderson learnt it the hard way
Priyanka Chopra tried to hide her engagement ring and failed royally!
Karwaan rides ahead of Fanney Khan and Mulk in the first weekend
Emraan Hashmi to play a top detective in his next titled Father’s Day
Sharmila Nicollet: The hottest golfer in town
Dwayne Johnson on Brian Christopher Lawler’s death: I never knew him to be suicidal
ICC trolls Virat Kohli's mic drop post India's defeat to England
Ponram: Seemaraja will elevate Sivakarthikeyan's status even further
Dwayne Johnson meets The Rock lookalikes from the water world!
Will the real PM please stand up! Swara Bhaskar subject to a hilarious troll
Demi Lovato breaks silence on overdose; to work on her sobriety
Pamela Anderson says being vegan equals great sex
Wedding on cards? Natasha Dalal finally makes it to Varun Dhawan's Instagram wall
Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law Rajan Nanda passes away
Was the 'Nick of time' tweet a dig at Priyanka Chopra? Director Ali Abbas Zafar answers
Satyameva Jayate director defends Muharram scene
Juhi Parmar drives down the memory lane as Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan completes 16 year
Besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again and we're lovin it
Your wait is over! Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India now has a leading lady!
Zombie Boy, the model from Lady Gaga’s music video passes away after attempting suicide
Aaradhya Bachchan is a mommy’s girl and here’s proof!
Madonna shifts base out of America, and Trump may be the reason
Aisha Sharma opens up on her launch pad Satyameva Jayate
Friday bliss! Innaya and Taimur Ali Khan are here to walk you into the weekend!
Karan Johar’s babies Yash and Roohi are a tub full of love
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 02:25 PM IST
Ashish Nehra's kids are the unsung champs of Insta-land!
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:07 PM IST
Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:06 PM IST
MS Dhoni shows off his skills, this time on a different pitch
facebook
twitter
July 23, 2018 10:13 AM IST
When MS Dhoni taught a young Ishaan Khatter to have a ball
facebook
twitter
July 20, 2018 12:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni comes in with family, Yuvraj Singh appears solo at Poorna Patel's sangeet ceremony
facebook
twitter
March 26, 2018 12:10 PM IST
Hardik Pandya & Elli Avram post salon session
facebook
twitter
March 20, 2018 08:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni takes his bike for a spin
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 03:08 PM IST
With Luka paying fine for tax-evasion, here are nine other controversies of the beautiful game
facebook
twitter
November 28, 2017 09:18 PM IST
Cricketers, Bollywood stars and politicians descend on Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's reception
facebook
twitter
November 28, 2017 04:06 PM IST
Zaheer Khan and Sagarikha Ghatge looking adorable at their reception
facebook
twitter
November 27, 2017 06:05 PM IST
Cricketers attend Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's mehendi ceremony
facebook
twitter
November 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST
Watch Ranveer Singh practising hardcore soccer with Ranbir Kapoor
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:28 PM IST
Besties Sania Mirza and Farah Khan are all smiles at the airport
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 01:50 PM IST
Sports stars glitter at Indian Sports Honours
facebook
twitter
October 03, 2017 02:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli In Mumbai To Team Up With Aamir Khan For Diwali Show
facebook
twitter
June 04, 2014 04:17 PM IST
KKR's grand celebration in Kolkata
facebook
twitter
March 20, 2014 04:33 PM IST
World T20 2014 Preview: Team Report Cards
facebook
twitter
February 13, 2014 01:51 PM IST
IPL Auction 2014: Report Card
facebook
twitter
February 11, 2014 04:25 PM IST
IPL Auction 2014: 10 prospective steal deals
facebook
twitter
January 31, 2014 01:07 PM IST
Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand 5th ODI
facebook
twitter
January 28, 2014 01:32 PM IST
Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand 4th ODI
facebook
twitter
January 22, 2014 03:38 PM IST
Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI
facebook
twitter
January 10, 2014 05:38 PM IST
IPL 7: List of players retained by the franchises