home/

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma: Here’s how our bat boys celebrated friendship day

Photo | August 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
With a promise that says ‘I’ll be there for you’, Friendship Day, which passed by recently, is always special. And we must say our cricketers made the most of it. Cheteshwar Pujara went the selfie way with his on-field boy squad to celebrate this day.
1/7

With a promise that says ‘I’ll be there for you’, Friendship Day, which passed by recently, is always special. And we must say our cricketers made the most of it. Cheteshwar Pujara went the selfie way with his on-field boy squad to celebrate this day.

Up next we have Jasprit Bumrah, the boy who holds the record of maximum wickets, took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture along with his group of buddies.
2/7

Up next we have Jasprit Bumrah, the boy who holds the record of maximum wickets, took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture along with his group of buddies.

They say WORK should be one’s priority in life and looks like it was a field day for cricketer Rohit Sharma this friendship day.
3/7

They say WORK should be one’s priority in life and looks like it was a field day for cricketer Rohit Sharma this friendship day.

Then we have Umesh Yadav who shared a stylish selfie with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. This reminds us of a famous dialogue from KKHH, ‘pyaar dosti hai’.
4/7

Then we have Umesh Yadav who shared a stylish selfie with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. This reminds us of a famous dialogue from KKHH, ‘pyaar dosti hai’.

And talking about Virushka, the deeply in love couple wished their fans Happy Friendship Day with a PDA infused photo.
5/7

And talking about Virushka, the deeply in love couple wished their fans Happy Friendship Day with a PDA infused photo.

Oh and this one is the best! Zaheer Khan along with his closet bunch of pals on his way to Lonavala had a masala of time with vada pava and chai. *how blissful*
6/7

Oh and this one is the best! Zaheer Khan along with his closet bunch of pals on his way to Lonavala had a masala of time with vada pava and chai. *how blissful*

Last but not the least, Aesha Dhawan, wife of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, spent her dost din with her soulmate.
7/7

Last but not the least, Aesha Dhawan, wife of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, spent her dost din with her soulmate.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos