home/

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is quite the Instagram celebrity

Photo | August 16, 2018 11:08 PM IST | Debanu Das
Though Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to a number of women, he settled in with Georgina Rodriguez.
1/6

Though Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to a number of women, he settled in with Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina and Ronaldo supposedly met at the VIP area of an event, though it’s unclear when they started dating.
2/6

Georgina and Ronaldo supposedly met at the VIP area of an event, though it’s unclear when they started dating.

Before meeting Ronaldo, she was a waitress in her hometown in Jaca. She had also worked as a shop assistant a Gucci store.
3/6

Before meeting Ronaldo, she was a waitress in her hometown in Jaca. She had also worked as a shop assistant a Gucci store.

Georgina is working on becoming a model thanks to her new public profile.
4/6

Georgina is working on becoming a model thanks to her new public profile.

She often accompanies Ronaldo to his matches.
5/6

She often accompanies Ronaldo to his matches.

Georgina recently gave birth to Ronaldo’s baby girl, her first with the footballer.
6/6

Georgina recently gave birth to Ronaldo’s baby girl, her first with the footballer.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos