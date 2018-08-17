Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is quite the Instagram celebrity
Photo | August 16, 2018 11:08 PM IST |
Debanu Das
1
/6
Though Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to a number of women, he settled in with Georgina Rodriguez.
2
/6
Georgina and Ronaldo supposedly met at the VIP area of an event, though it’s unclear when they started dating.
3
/6
Before meeting Ronaldo, she was a waitress in her hometown in Jaca. She had also worked as a shop assistant a Gucci store.
4
/6
Georgina is working on becoming a model thanks to her new public profile.
5
/6
She often accompanies Ronaldo to his matches.
6
/6
Georgina recently gave birth to Ronaldo’s baby girl, her first with the footballer.
trending
Now
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s bitter battle for kids continues, here’s the latest update
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, rescued in an aluminum vessel in Kerala floods!
Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring, here’s what it costs
Anubhav Sinha milks Mulk for publicity, takes a U-turn post controversy
Ted Talks India's second season to have some impressive speakers, and of course SRK too
Varun Dhawan drops huge hint about working with dad David Dhawan again!
Hindi remake of Kill Bill has been announced, is Kareena Kapoor Khan listening?
Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fan following in Bollywood
Tiger Shroff and 6 Pack Band 2.0 come together to break these barriers
Can Mini Mathur thaw the cold war between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan?
Sorry boys! Ananya Panday is taken by this young entrepreneur
Sonali Bendre's son Ranveer expresses gratitude for support
Nazar Na Lag Jaaye from Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s cute chemistry is on point
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma could have been BFFs but guess who played party pooper
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashion icon
Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!
Aamir Khan confesses how he fell for Kiran Rao but we tell you the whole story
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sneak peek into the nawab's 48th birthday bash
Manto: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer catches the desired spirit of rebel
Sara Ali Khan debuts on Instagram, à la Janhvi Kapoor?
Independence Day 2018: Five power-packed slogans from our freedom fighters
Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day wish comes in last, but is not the least
Hallaa from Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan's love song breaks apart yet renders whole
Happy Independence Day: Ranveer Singh flags off celebrations in style
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 05:02 AM IST
This Independence day let’s root for these sports women who brought us glory
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma: Here’s how our bat boys celebrated friendship day
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 02:25 PM IST
Ashish Nehra's kids are the unsung champs of Insta-land!
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:07 PM IST
Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:06 PM IST
MS Dhoni shows off his skills, this time on a different pitch
facebook
twitter
July 23, 2018 10:13 AM IST
When MS Dhoni taught a young Ishaan Khatter to have a ball
facebook
twitter
July 20, 2018 12:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni comes in with family, Yuvraj Singh appears solo at Poorna Patel's sangeet ceremony
facebook
twitter
March 26, 2018 12:10 PM IST
Hardik Pandya & Elli Avram post salon session
facebook
twitter
March 20, 2018 08:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni takes his bike for a spin
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 03:08 PM IST
With Luka paying fine for tax-evasion, here are nine other controversies of the beautiful game
facebook
twitter
November 28, 2017 09:18 PM IST
Cricketers, Bollywood stars and politicians descend on Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's reception
facebook
twitter
November 28, 2017 04:06 PM IST
Zaheer Khan and Sagarikha Ghatge looking adorable at their reception
facebook
twitter
November 27, 2017 06:05 PM IST
Cricketers attend Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's mehendi ceremony
facebook
twitter
November 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST
Watch Ranveer Singh practising hardcore soccer with Ranbir Kapoor
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:28 PM IST
Besties Sania Mirza and Farah Khan are all smiles at the airport
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 01:50 PM IST
Sports stars glitter at Indian Sports Honours
facebook
twitter
October 03, 2017 02:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli In Mumbai To Team Up With Aamir Khan For Diwali Show
facebook
twitter
June 04, 2014 04:17 PM IST
KKR's grand celebration in Kolkata
facebook
twitter
March 20, 2014 04:33 PM IST
World T20 2014 Preview: Team Report Cards
facebook
twitter
February 13, 2014 01:51 PM IST
IPL Auction 2014: Report Card
facebook
twitter
February 11, 2014 04:25 PM IST
IPL Auction 2014: 10 prospective steal deals
facebook
twitter
January 31, 2014 01:07 PM IST
Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand 5th ODI
facebook
twitter
January 28, 2014 01:32 PM IST
Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand 4th ODI