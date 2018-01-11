With Luka paying fine for tax-evasion, here are nine other controversies of the beautiful game

6 /10

In 1992, when French football Olympique Marseille were about to face Valenciennes FC, Marseille’s chairman, Bernard Tapie, asked mid-fielder Jean-Jacques Eydelie to bribe the Valencia’s players to go easy on them, in order to not hurt them. The French team were going to face AC Milan in the Champions League final and didn’t want their players to exert so much. When the bribing was disclosed, Eydelie was banned for a year with a suspended jail sentence.