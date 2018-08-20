home/

Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela, the sharp looking, sharp shooting lass from Jaipur

Photo | August 20, 2018 12:56 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Apurvi Chandela makes India proud, wins a bronze at the Asian Games 2018 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event in Jakarta.
The sharp-shooter earlier won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games too.
Sports has always been a subject of interest for this 25-year-old, sharp looking lass.
However, she pursues varied interests in her day-to-day life, apart from her love for shooting.
Her Instagram account is proof that she loves to travel.
A hardcore travel junkie, Apurvi loves exploring vivid destinations.
She’s also an animal lover and owns three pet dogs.
Apurvi practices yoga and meditation to de-stress and tune off tense moments.
A pretty face in the field of sports, Apurvi is a fashionista who loves getting clicked.
As much as she loves getting clicked, she also loves clicking natural landscapes.
So yes, this sharp-shooter also has an interestingg side to her.
