Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela, the sharp looking, sharp shooting lass from Jaipur
Photo | August 20, 2018 12:56 PM IST |
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/11
Apurvi Chandela makes India proud, wins a bronze at the Asian Games 2018 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event in Jakarta.
2
/11
The sharp-shooter earlier won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games too.
3
/11
Sports has always been a subject of interest for this 25-year-old, sharp looking lass.
4
/11
However, she pursues varied interests in her day-to-day life, apart from her love for shooting.
5
/11
Her Instagram account is proof that she loves to travel.
6
/11
A hardcore travel junkie, Apurvi loves exploring vivid destinations.
7
/11
She’s also an animal lover and owns three pet dogs.
8
/11
Apurvi practices yoga and meditation to de-stress and tune off tense moments.
9
/11
A pretty face in the field of sports, Apurvi is a fashionista who loves getting clicked.
10
/11
As much as she loves getting clicked, she also loves clicking natural landscapes.
11
/11
So yes, this sharp-shooter also has an interestingg side to her.
trending
Now
Is Winona Ryder secretly married to Keanu Reeves?
Gautam Gambhir turns all-rounder, to switch to politics soon?
Another GOLD for Akshay Kumar, but this time from Instagram!
TV Tub Diaries! Shakti Arora jumps in after Sara Khan
Koffee With Karan: Suhana Khan to be 'formally introduced' in the new season?
Swara Bhasker is off Twitter, and we reminisce her best Twitter moments!
Shah Rukh Khan’s donates Rs. 21 lakh to the Kerala flood victims!
Diljit Dosanjh pulls a Beyonce and Jay Z combined and we’re shook!
English Vinglish actress Sujata Kumar passes away
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela, the sharp looking, sharp shooting lass from Jaipur
Jabariya Jodi posters: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer looks like a full-on desi outing
Kerala Floods: Army warns against a video of an imposter for spreading fake news
Happy Birthday Rajiv Gandhi: UNSEEN PICTURES of the Bharat Ratna and the youngest PM of India
Priyanka Chopra’s dance makes Nick Jonas’ heart full of love, and leaves us wanting for more
Indian wrestler-gold medallist Bajrang Punia’s fitness regime can get you a bod like his
Mother-daughter duo, Shweta and Navya Nanda turn fashion goddesses!
Nikki Bella can’t make up her mind, now doesn’t want kids until her 40s
Nick Jonas heads home after busy engagement weekend with Priyanka Chopra!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a post-engagement orphanage visit
Here's what Shahid Kapoor has to say on Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas
Another romance for Harish Kalyan after Pyaar Prema Kaadhal's success
Genius - a story that was rejected by Vijay and Allu Arjun
Superstar Rajinikanth receives flak on social media. Here's why!
Exclusive : After 110 long days, it's finally a wrap for Sandakozhi 2
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:08 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is quite the Instagram celebrity
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 05:02 AM IST
This Independence day let’s root for these sports women who brought us glory
facebook
twitter
August 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma: Here’s how our bat boys celebrated friendship day
facebook
twitter
August 03, 2018 02:25 PM IST
Ashish Nehra's kids are the unsung champs of Insta-land!
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:07 PM IST
Imran Khan to be Pakistan's PM: Here's what's likely to happen if Indian cricketers become PMs someday
facebook
twitter
July 29, 2018 08:06 PM IST
MS Dhoni shows off his skills, this time on a different pitch
facebook
twitter
July 23, 2018 10:13 AM IST
When MS Dhoni taught a young Ishaan Khatter to have a ball
facebook
twitter
July 20, 2018 12:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni comes in with family, Yuvraj Singh appears solo at Poorna Patel's sangeet ceremony
facebook
twitter
March 26, 2018 12:10 PM IST
Hardik Pandya & Elli Avram post salon session
facebook
twitter
March 20, 2018 08:21 PM IST
MS Dhoni takes his bike for a spin
facebook
twitter
January 11, 2018 03:08 PM IST
With Luka paying fine for tax-evasion, here are nine other controversies of the beautiful game
facebook
twitter
November 28, 2017 09:18 PM IST
Cricketers, Bollywood stars and politicians descend on Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's reception
facebook
twitter
November 28, 2017 04:06 PM IST
Zaheer Khan and Sagarikha Ghatge looking adorable at their reception
facebook
twitter
November 27, 2017 06:05 PM IST
Cricketers attend Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's mehendi ceremony
facebook
twitter
November 27, 2017 01:15 PM IST
Watch Ranveer Singh practising hardcore soccer with Ranbir Kapoor
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 07:28 PM IST
Besties Sania Mirza and Farah Khan are all smiles at the airport
facebook
twitter
November 12, 2017 01:50 PM IST
Sports stars glitter at Indian Sports Honours
facebook
twitter
October 03, 2017 02:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli In Mumbai To Team Up With Aamir Khan For Diwali Show
facebook
twitter
June 04, 2014 04:17 PM IST
KKR's grand celebration in Kolkata
facebook
twitter
March 20, 2014 04:33 PM IST
World T20 2014 Preview: Team Report Cards
facebook
twitter
February 13, 2014 01:51 PM IST
IPL Auction 2014: Report Card
facebook
twitter
February 11, 2014 04:25 PM IST
IPL Auction 2014: 10 prospective steal deals
facebook
twitter
January 31, 2014 01:07 PM IST
Match Highlights: India vs New Zealand 5th ODI