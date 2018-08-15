home/

This Independence day let’s root for these sports women who brought us glory

Photo | August 15, 2018 05:02 AM IST | Nikita Thakkar
Sports is a term that screams male dominance. But is it really so? A definite no! Women are no longer restricted to chulhas. They are shinning bright and achieving a lot in every given field. This Independence day, let’s cheer for these superwomen. The best example of this is Mithali Raj, the captain of Indian Women’s cricket team. She is one inspiring soul who has bought so much of glory to our country. She is the most capped player in the world by playing 192 ODI matches.
The Golden Girl from Assam, Hima Das made everyone proud by striking Gold in 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship.
Mary Kom needs to introduction. Her achievements speak on behalf of her. Hailing from a small village in Manipur district, this girl went on to become the first Indian boxer to win Gold in 2018 Commonwealth games. And that's just one of her achievements!
It was in 2016 that the Indian flag shinned bright at Rio Olympics as Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman to win medal in 58 kg freestyle category.
Here comes another lady who brought never-seen-before glory to India. PV Sindhu became the first Indian female athlete to win a silver medal at the Olympics. It was in the year 2016.
Even though bronze, Saina Nehwal was the one who flagged India's story of success in Olympics with her badminton skills. In 2012, she won her medal at Beijing Olympics and by 2015, Nehwal became no 1 in badminton.
48 years after Mary D'Souza became the first Indian Olympian by winning at the Helsinki Olympics, Karnam Malleswari brought the sheen back home by winning a bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Retired now, she was fondly called as the ‘Iron lady’ and indeed is an inspiration to many.
Recommended Photos