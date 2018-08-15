This Independence day let’s root for these sports women who brought us glory

1 /7

Sports is a term that screams male dominance. But is it really so? A definite no! Women are no longer restricted to chulhas. They are shinning bright and achieving a lot in every given field. This Independence day, let’s cheer for these superwomen. The best example of this is Mithali Raj, the captain of Indian Women’s cricket team. She is one inspiring soul who has bought so much of glory to our country. She is the most capped player in the world by playing 192 ODI matches.