image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rafael Nadal attempts to get match fit at the Bahamas

sports

Rafael Nadal attempts to get match fit at the Bahamas

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 27 2018, 6.24 pm
back
OtherPicture thisRafael Nadalsportstennis
nextTrinankur Nag demise: Bengal's top shuttler, an avid traveller and social media freak; a star we lost
ALSO READ

26/11 attacks: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to the martyrs

Kejriwal chilli powder attack CCTV footage out, cops say ‘unintentional’

Meghan Markle’s work ethic is shaking up the royal household