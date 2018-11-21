Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Ranveer Singh
Deeoika Padukone
Jennifer Lopez
Alia Bhatt
Arvind Kejriwal
Alok Nath
Robert De Niro
Taimur
Arjun Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Justin Bieber
Chris Hemsworth
Ajay Devgn
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding reception: The power couple look majestic
Abhishek Singh
November 21 2018, 8.32 pm
back
Bollywood
Celebrity
Deepika Padukone
deepveer
DeepVeer Wedding
Entertainment
OOTD
ranveer singh
Wedding Style
next
Sarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: The bride and groom spell royalty in this new picture
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: Manisha Koirala shares Mumbai party details
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: The bride reaches The Leela to see preparations