Meghan Markle tops the list of royal ladies with costliest wardrobes

Royals have it easy! They are god damn royals, they are bound to have all things easy. Especially when it comes to fashion, they have all the power in the world to explore and flaunt the best. Princesses and Queens are happiest of them all as they are the center of attention when they dress up in their Givenchy, Chanel, Alexander McQueen and more… The price tag of royal closets are unimaginable given the luxury brands in there. We take a look at the list of top 10 royal ladies with the most expensive closet. It’s a no brainer that Meghan Markle tops this list!